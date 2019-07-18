Friday, 19
The Johnson County Household Hazardous Waste Collection is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 326 E. North St. (Red building across from the Road and Bridge Department.)
Johnson County first responders will host a food drive for the Food Pantry from 1 to 3 p.m. at Bi-Lo Country Mart. The Food Pantry said it needs the basics; toilet paper, canned goods (fruit, green beans, corn, mixed vegetables, pork n’ beans), pasta and pasta sauces.
Saturday, 20
Partnering Among Communities for Kids is set to host its back-to-school event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 20, at the First Baptist Church in Warrensburg.
The Warrensburg Parks and Rec’s National Parks & Recreation Month Celebration Luau is from noon to 1 p.m. at the Nassif Aquatic Center. The fee is $15 and an open swim will follow from 1 to 7 p.m.
Sunday, July 21
STRIVE Fitness and Wellness, 1125 N. Simpson, will host Goat Yoga at 1 p.m.
The Unitarian Universalists will host an Ice Cream Social from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. RSVP on the UUF Warrensburg Discussion Group Facebook page or by texting or calling (941) 400-2131.
The Verizon Wireless store in Warrensburg, 800 N. Maguire St., will host a backpack giveaway from 1 to 4 p.m.
Monday, 22
This is the registration date as Big Brothers Big Sisters of Johnson County with host its second annual Scavenger Hunt of July 25. Check-in begins at 5:30 p.m. at Traditions Restaurant, 5 Par Drive, with the scavenger hunt lasting from 6 to 8 p.m. The event will end with a celebration on the patio at Traditions Restaurant.
The Family and Parenting Support Group will meet from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
This is the first night of Liberty Baptist Church’s, 85 N.W. 795th, Fayetteville, Vacation Bible School. VBS is from 6 to 8 p.m. July 22 through July 25.
Tuesday, 23
WIC Walk-In Tuesday will take place from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Johnson County Community Health, 723 PCA Road.
Lapsitters Storytime will take place at 9:30 a.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for those age 0 to 2 years old.
Preschool Storytime will take place at 10:30 and 11:15 a.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for those age 3 to 5 years old.
Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler’s staff will host office hours in Warrensburg from noon to 1 p.m. in the Jack Moore Community Room, Warrensburg Chamber of Commerce, 100 S. Holden St.
The Food Safety Training Class will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. It will be held in the upper level classroom, 723 PCA Road. Call (660) 747-6121, Ext. 258, for more information.
The Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St., will host Computer Applications — Continuing Education Class from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. This class is for those ages 11 and up.
The Warrensburg Parks and Rec will host Parks & Rec Month Bootcamp from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Community Center, 445 E. Gay St. This class is for those ages 13 and up. The cost is $7.
Wednesday, 24
The public is invited to attend a Jazz Concert at 5 p.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional library, 432 N. Holden St.
The Sexual Assault Support Group will meet from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
American Legion Post 131 will hold its membership meeting on at 6 p.m. with a meal and meeting to start at 6:30 pm. New post officers and directors will be sworn in.
Thursday, 25
Play and Learn will take place at 10 a.m. at the Warrensburg Branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for those ages 3 to 5 years old.
The Men’s Domestic/Sexual Violence Support Group will meet from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
Friday, 26
The public is invited to see juggler Brian Wendling at 2 p.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.