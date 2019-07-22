Tuesday, 23
WIC Walk-In Tuesday will take place from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Johnson County Community Health, 723 PCA Road.
Lapsitters Storytime will take place at 9:30 a.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for those age 0 to 2 years old.
Preschool Storytime will take place at 10:30 and 11:15 a.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for those age 3 to 5 years old.
Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler’s staff will host office hours in Warrensburg from noon to 1 p.m. in the Jack Moore Community Room, Warrensburg Chamber of Commerce, 100 S. Holden St.
The Food Safety Training Class will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. It will be held in the upper level classroom, 723 PCA Road. Call (660) 747-6121, Ext. 258, for more information.
The Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St., will host Computer Applications — Continuing Education Class from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. This class is for those ages 11 and up.
The Warrensburg Parks and Rec will host Parks & Rec Month Bootcamp from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Community Center, 445 E. Gay St. This class is for those ages 13 and up. The cost is $7.
Wednesday, 24
The public is invited to attend a Jazz Concert at 5 p.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional library, 432 N. Holden St.
The Sexual Assault Support Group will meet from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
American Legion Post 131 will hold its membership meeting on at 6 p.m. with a meal and meeting to start at 6:30 pm. New post officers and directors will be sworn in.
Thursday, 25
Play and Learn will take place at 10 a.m. at the Warrensburg Branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for those ages 3 to 5 years old.
The Men’s Domestic/Sexual Violence Support Group will meet from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
Friday, 26
The public is invited to see juggler Brian Wendling at 2 p.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St.
Saturday, 27
This is the early registration deadline for the NETA Group Exercise Instructor Certification course that is from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 24 at the Warrensburg Community Center, 445 E. Gay St. Attendees must register by calling 1-800-237-6442 or by visiting netafit.org. This class is for those ages 16 and up.
The Elks breakfast is from 7 to 10 a.m. at 823 E. Young.
Local author Jimmy Gear will be at Reader's World in Warrensburg to sign his latest novel, "The Birthday Girl." The signing is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Reader's World, 503 N. Maguire St., Warrensburg.
The Nassif Aquatic Center will host a Dive-In Movie at 7:30 p.m. The movie for the night is “The Little Mermaid.”
Sunday, 28
The Leeton Christian Church will dedicate its new building. Tours are scheduled from 2 to 3 p.m. with a service to follow from 3 to 3:30 p.m.
Monday, 29
The Family and Parenting Support Group will meet from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
The Warrensburg Community Band will perform at 7 p.m. at the University of Central Missouri President’s Concert.
Tuesday, 30
WIC Walk-In Tuesday will take place from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Johnson County Community Health, 723 PCA Road.
Lapsitters Storytime will take place at 9:30 a.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for those age 0 to 2 years old.
Preschool Storytime will take place at 10:30 and 11:15 a.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for those age 3 to 5 years old.
