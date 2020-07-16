Friday, 17
‘Burg Open Mic Night is from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Culp Building, 302B N. Main St.
Saturday, 18
The Knob Noster State Park will host its Interpretive Kayak Tour from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Monday, 20
Trails Regional Library will host a virtual Cryptozoology with author Kelly Milner Halls at 11 a.m. online.
Survival House will host its Family and Parenting support group at 4 p.m. at Survival’s Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St., Warrensburg.
Tuesday, 21
Johnson County Community Health Services, in conjunction with the Department of Health and Senior Services, will host a free COVID-19 Community Testing event from noon to 8 p.m. This event will be conducted with drive-thru testing at the University of Central Missouri Multipurpose Building parking lot, located at 500 S. Washington St., Warrensburg.
Recovery Lighthouse will host the Early Intervention/Relapse Prevention Group from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. online. Call (660) 864-0901 for more information.
Survival House will host its Surviving Clean & Dry support group at 4 p.m. at Survival’s Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St., Warrensburg.
Recovery Lighthouse will host the Walking in Faith Group from 6 to 7 p.m. online. Call (660) 864-0901 for more information.
The GriefShare Grief Support Group will meet from 6:30 to 8 p.m. online. Contact (816) 309-5381 to get updates on meeting information.
Wednesday, 22
Survival House will host its Domestic & Sexual Violence Survivor Support group at 4 p.m. at Survival’s Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St., Warrensburg.
Recovery Lighthouse will host the Recovery L.O.V.E. Group from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. online. Call (660) 864-0901 for more information.
Thursday, 23
Recovery Lighthouse will host the Early Intervention/Relapse Prevention Group from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 6 to 7:30 p.m. online. Call (660) 864-0901 for more information.
Survival House will host its LGBTQ+ Support group at 4 p.m. at Survival’s Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St., Warrensburg.
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Johnson County will host a virtual BBBS Trivia Night at 6 p.m.
Warrensburg Main Street will host its Piccadilly Fiesta from 6 to 11 p.m. at Milestones Barn 380 Northwest Business Highway 13.
Friday, 24
Warrensburg Main Street will host its Prom Parade at 5 p.m. in downtown Warrensburg.
