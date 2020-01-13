Tuesday, 14
WIC Walk-In Tuesday will take place from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Johnson County Community Health, 723 PCA Road.
Lapsitters Storytime will take place at 9:30 a.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for those age 0 to 2 years old.
Preschool Storytime will take place at 10:30 and 11:15 a.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for those age 3 to 5 years old.
Care Connection for Aging Services will host a Medicare 101 session at noon at the Warrensburg Senior Center, 445 E. Gay St.
A Rainbow Fellowship Gathering will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church in Warrensburg, 206 N. College. This is an all-ages, family-friendly event for all LGBTQ+ people.
Wednesday, 15
The WIC Satellite Clinic will be from 8:45 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in Holden at the Holden Community Activity Center. The site is closed from noon to 1 p.m. for lunch. For more information call 747-2012.
A Missouri Sunshine Law Presentation will take place from 3:30 to 5 p.m. at the Warrensburg Community Center, 445 E. Gay St. This event is free with no RSVP required.
The Domestic and Sexual Violence Support Group will meet from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
Thursday, 16
The WIC Satellite Clinic will be from 8:45 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Knob Noster United Methodist Church. The site is closed from noon to 1 p.m. for lunch.
The Whiteman Area Piecemakers Quilt Guild will meet at 1 p.m. at the Knob Noster library for its monthly meeting.
The Warrensburg Fire Department will host a Meet & Greet with Fire Chief Robert Shaw at 4 p.m. at the Warrensburg Municipal Center, 200 S. Holden St. A WFD Badge Pinning and Promotion Ceremony will then take place at 6:30 p.m. at 1550 Corporate Drive.
The Johnson County Democrat Club will meet from 6 to 8 p.m. at Heroes Restaurant, 107 W. Pine St.
The LGBTQ+ Support Group will meet at 6:30 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
Friday, 17
Twister Sports will host a Father Daughter Dance from 6 to 9 p.m. at 240 N.W. Business State Route 13.
Saturday, 18
The University of Central Missouri Alumni Foundation will host the 2020 First Pitch Banquet from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Elliott Union on the UCM campus.
Monday, 20
The Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St., will host Tech Talks from 3 to 5 p.m. This is for those ages 11 and up.
The Family and Parenting Support Group will meet at 5 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
The Surviving Clean & Dirty group will meet at 6 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
Vocal interview will take place for the Warrensburg Community Chorus from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at the Community Center, Room 1, 445 E. Gay St.
The first practice is Jan. 21.
Tuesday, 21
WIC Walk-In Tuesday will take place from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Johnson County Community Health, 723 PCA Road.
Lapsitters Storytime will take place at 9:30 a.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for those age 0 to 2 years old.
Preschool Storytime will take place at 10:30 and 11:15 a.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for those age 3 to 5 years old.
The University of Missouri Extension Nutrition Program Associate West Central Region — Johnson County will present the first Kids in the Kitchen (Session One) from 4 to 5 p.m. for those ages 6 to 9 and 5 to 6 p.m. for those ages 10 to 13. This class meets on Tuesdays from Jan. 21 to Feb. 25.
Vocal interview will take place for the Warrensburg Community Chorus from 5:30 to 6:15 p.m. at the Community Center, Room 1. Practice at 6:30 p.m.
