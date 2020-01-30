Saturday, Feb. 1
A Baby Grand Piano Dedication in honor of Skip O’Hara will take place at 10 a.m. at the Missouri Veterans Home — Warrensburg.
Author Stephanie White and Illustrator Ivy Vine will host a book signing from 1 to 3:30 p.m. at Reader’s World in Warrensburg, 503 N. Maguire St., for their book “The Calf on my Farm.”
Sunday, 2
This is the early registration deadline for Warrensburg Parks and Recreation’s Home School Aquatics (Session Two) that will take place from 1 to 2 p.m. on Mondays from Feb. 17 to March 23 at the Warrensburg Community Center, 445 E. Gay St. This is for those ages 5 to 18.
This is the monthly meeting of the Johnson County Cancer Support Group. The group will meet from noon to 2 p.m. on the first Sunday of each month at the Northside Christian Church, 500 N. Ridgeview Drive, Room No. 106. The group is open to anyone wanting to participate. For questions, call (918) 845-4440.
‘Burg Open Mic Night is from 6 to 9 p.m. at The Music Studio of Warrensburg, 505 E. Young.
Monday, 3
The Johnson County Adult Literacy Program and the Warrensburg Rotary Club will sponsor a Computer Basics class from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. Registration is required for this class. This is for those ages 11 and up.
The Family and Parenting Support Group will meet at 5 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
The Surviving Clean & Dirty group will meet at 6 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
Tuesday, 4
WIC Walk-In Tuesday will take place from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Johnson County Community Health, 723 PCA Road.
Lapsitters Storytime will take place at 9:30 a.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for those age 0 to 2 years old.
Preschool Storytime will take place at 10:30 and 11:15 a.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for those age 3 to 5 years old.
The Johnson County Retired School Personnel will meet for a Meet, Greet and Eat at 10:30 a.m. with a program at 11 a.m. and a business meeting to follow at the Warrensburg First Christian Church.
The monthly meeting of Johnson County Citizens for Environmental Action will be at 5:30 p.m. in the David Curtis Room at Warrensburg Community Center, 445 E. Gay St. A program will follow at 6:30 p.m.
The Writers of Warrensburg will meet from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St.
The GriefShare Grief Support Group will meet from 6:30 to 8 p.m. in Room 205 at the Warrensburg First Baptist Church, 1302 S. Maguire.
Wednesday, 5
The WIC Satellite Clinic will be from 8:45 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in Holden at the Holden Community Activity Center. The site is closed from noon to 1 p.m. for lunch. For more information call 747-2012.
Tiny Tots Play Park begins again at the Warrensburg Community Center, 445 E. Gay St. This is the first day. The park is open from 9 to 11 a.m. on Mondays and Wednesday from Feb. 3 through April 22. It is for those ages 5 and under. Parents must be in attendance to supervise.
The LLL Club (Living Longer and Liking it) will meet at 11:30 a.m. at the United Methodist Church in Knob Noster.
The Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St., will host Early Out Hang Out from 1:15 to 3:15 p.m. This event is for those in middle school.
The Domestic and Sexual Violence Support Group will meet from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
Thursday, 6
This is the registration deadline for Warrensburg Parks and Recreation’s Home School P.E. (Session Two) that will take place from 1 to 2 p.m. on Thursdays from Feb. 13 to March 12 at the Warrensburg Community Center, 445 E. Gay St. This is for those ages 5 to 18.
The WIC Satellite Clinic will be from 8:45 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Knob Noster United Methodist Church. The site is closed from noon to 1 p.m. for lunch. For more information, call 747-2012.
Knob Noster State Park will host Toddler Storytime in the Park at 10 a.m. Knob Noster State Park is located at 873 S.E. 10th Road in Knob Noster.
The Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library will team up with Johnson County United Way Director Scott Holmberg to host a Winter Seed Sowing class at 2 p.m. at the library, 432 N. Holden St. This class is for all ages and materials are provided.
The Warrensburg Chamber of Commerce invites the public to join it from 5 to 7 p.m. for a Valentine-themed shop night supporting local home-based and small businesses. Vendor booths will be set up in the Multipurpose Rooms at the Warrensburg Community Center, 445 E. Gay St.
The January Old Drum Open Mic Night will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. at Java Junction, 112 N. Holden St.
The LGBTQ+ Support Group will meet at 6:30 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
