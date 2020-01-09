Saturday, 11
This is the registration deadline for the Red Cross First Aid/CPR Training that will take place 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Jan. 18 at the Warrensburg Community Center, 445 E. Gay St. This is for those ages 13 and up.
Sunday, 12
Milestones Barn, 380 N.W. Business State Route 13, will host a Bridal Expo “All Things Wedding” from 1 to 4 p.m.
Monday, 13
DATE CHANGE: Please note that the vocal interviews for the Warrensburg Community Chorus are Jan. 20 and 21, not this day.
This is the registration deadline for Warrensburg Parks and Recreation’s Mario Kart Deluxe Tournament that will begin at 10 a.m. Jan. 18 at the Warrensburg Community Center, 445 E. Gay St. This is for those ages 9 to 17.
Guests must RSVP by 5 p.m. Chamber MLK Luncheon that will take place 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Taqueria Habana, 121 E. Pine St., Wed. 15.
The Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St., will host Learning Express Library — Online Resources from 3 to 5 p.m. Registration is required. This is for those ages 11 and up.
The Family and Parenting Support Group will meet at 5 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
The Surviving Clean & Dirty group will meet at 6 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
Tuesday, 14
WIC Walk-In Tuesday will take place from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Johnson County Community Health, 723 PCA Road.
Lapsitters Storytime will take place at 9:30 a.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for those age 0 to 2 years old.
Preschool Storytime will take place at 10:30 and 11:15 a.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for those age 3 to 5 years old.
Care Connection for Aging Services will host a Medicare 101 session at noon at the Warrensburg Senior Center, 445 E. Gay St.
A Rainbow Fellowship Gathering will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church in Warrensburg, 206 N. College. This is an all-ages, family-friendly event for all LGBTTQQIASP+ people.
Wednesday, 15
The WIC Satellite Clinic will be from 8:45 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in Holden at the Holden Community Activity Center. The site is closed from noon to 1 p.m. for lunch. For more information call 747-2012.
A Missouri Sunshine Law Presentation will take place from 3:30 to 5 p.m. at the Warrensburg Community Center, 445 E. Gay St. This event is free with no RSVP required.
The Domestic and Sexual Violence Support Group will meet from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
Thursday, 16
The WIC Satellite Clinic will be from 8:45 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Knob Noster United Methodist Church. The site is closed from noon to 1 p.m. for lunch. For more information, call 747-2012.
The Whiteman Area Piecemakers Quilt Guild will meet at 1 p.m. at the Knob Noster library for its monthly meeting.
The Warrensburg Fire Department will host a Meet & Greet with Fire Chief Robert Shaw at 4 p.m. at the Warrensburg Municipal Center, 200 S. Holden St. A WFD Badge Pinning and Promotion Ceremony will then take place at 6:30 p.m. 1550 Corporate Drive.
The Johnson County Democrat Club will meet from 6 to 8 p.m. at Heroes Restaurant, 107 W. Pine St.
The LGBTQ+ Support Group will meet at 6:30 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
Friday, 17
Twister Sports will host a Father Daughter Dance from 6 to 9 p.m. at 240 N.W. Business State Route 13.
