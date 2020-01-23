Friday, 24
The Western Missouri Medical Center Foundation’s Fire & Ice: Great Gatsby event is set for 6 to 10 p.m. at Milestones Barn, 380 N.W. Business State Route 13.
Saturday, 25
The Elks Lodge Breakfast is at 7 a.m. at 823 E. Young St. All are welcome.
The Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St., will host a morning of playing Dungeons and Dragons from 9 to 11:30 a.m. This is for those of all ages.
The Warrensburg Parks and Recreation’s Snowball Hunt will take place at 1 p.m. at the Johnson County Fairgrounds, 386 N.W. 145th Road.
The University of Central Missouri Lifelong Learning Series will begin its spring season by hosting two speakers, Hannah Trebec and Tom Goldstein, as they present ‘Life Behind the Iron Curtain, Two Perspectives’ at 1 p.m. in the Wood Building, Room 100 on the UCM campus.
Sunday, 26
The annual Contra Dance will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Culp Building at the Johnson County Missouri Historic District, 302 N. Main.
Through Suit Up, J.C.Penney Co. is offering UCM students up to 60 percent off all suits and accessories purchased from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Lee’s Summit store.
‘Burg Open Mic Night is from 6 to 9 p.m. at The Music Studio of Warrensburg, 505 E. Young.
Monday, 27
The Johnson County Adult Literacy Program and the Rotary Club of Warrensburg will sponsor a Digital Literacy Training at 3 p.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library. This is for those ages 16 and up.
The Family and Parenting Support Group will meet at 5 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
The Surviving Clean & Dirty group will meet at 6 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
Tuesday, 28
WIC Walk-In Tuesday will take place from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Johnson County Community Health, 723 PCA Road.
Lapsitters Storytime will take place at 9:30 a.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for those age 0 to 2 years old.
Preschool Storytime will take place at 10:30 and 11:15 a.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for those age 3 to 5 years old.
The Food Safety Training Class will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. It will be in the upper level classroom, 723 PCA Road. Call (660) 747-6121, Ext. 258, for more information.
The CCHC Class for Child Care Givers will take place from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at 723 PCA Road, upper level classroom (enter east door on front of building). Call (660) 747-6121, Ext. 281 to register.
Wednesday, 29
This is the early registration deadline for Warrensburg Parks and Recreation’s Small Group Training (Session Two) that will take place from 11 a.m. to noon for beginners and 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. for advanced on Wednesdays from Feb. 5 to Feb. 26 at the Warrensburg Community Center, 445 E. Gay St. This is for those ages 16 and up.
The Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St., will host Early Out Hang Out from 1:15 to 3:15 p.m. This event is for those in middle school.
The Domestic and Sexual Violence Support Group will meet from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
Thursday, 30
This is the early registration deadline for Warrensburg Parks and Recreation’s Home School P.E. (Session Two) that will take place from 1 to 2 p.m. on Thursdays from Feb. 13 to March 12 at the Warrensburg Community Center, 445 E. Gay St. This is for those ages 5 to 18.
The Warrensburg High School Project Graduation ‘20 will host a Dinner & Auction at 5 p.m. at Milestone Barn, 380 N.W. Business Highway 13.
The LGBTQ+ Support Group will meet at 6:30 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
The first Mid-Missouri Artists meeting of 2020 will feature a program by local artist and educator Rich Monson at 7 p.m. in the Arts and Crafts Room of the Warrensburg Community Center, 445 E. Gay St.
