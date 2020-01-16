Friday, 17
Twister Sports will host a Father Daughter Dance from 6 to 9 p.m. at 240 N.W. Business State Route 13.
Saturday, 18
The University of Central Missouri Alumni Foundation will host the 2020 First Pitch Banquet from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Elliott Union on the UCM campus.
Sunday, 19
‘Burg Open Mic Night is from 6 to 9 p.m. at The Music Studio of Warrensburg, 505 E. Young.
Monday, 20
UCM Volunteer Services will host the MLK Day of Service.
The Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St., will host Tech Talks from 3 to 5 p.m. This is for those ages 11 and up.
The Family and Parenting Support Group will meet at 5 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
The Surviving Clean & Dirty group will meet at 6 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
Vocal interview will take place for the Warrensburg Community Chorus from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at the Community Center, Room 1, 445 E. Gay St. The first practice is Jan. 21.
A Community Praise and Worship Service will take place at 6:30 p.m. in the Alumni Memorial Chapel.
Tuesday, 21
The Let’s Talk: Issues Discussion will take place in the Elliott Student Union, providing an opportunity for individuals to share their thoughts on a variety of topics that are in the spirit of the MLK celebration.
WIC Walk-In Tuesday will take place from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Johnson County Community Health, 723 PCA Road.
Lapsitters Storytime will take place at 9:30 a.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for those age 0 to 2 years old.
Preschool Storytime will take place at 10:30 and 11:15 a.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for those age 3 to 5 years old.
The University of Missouri Extension Nutrition Program Associate West Central Region — Johnson County will present the first Kids in the Kitchen (Session One) from 4 to 5 p.m. for those ages 6 to 9 and 5 to 6 p.m. for those ages 10 to 13. This class meets on Tuesdays from Jan. 21 to Feb. 25.
Vocal interview will take place for the Warrensburg Community Chorus from 5:30 to 6:15 p.m. at the Community Center, Room 1. Practice at 6:30 p.m.
The annual MLK Freedom Scholarship Dinner, which raises money to support scholarships for UCM students, takes place at 6:30 p.m. in the ballroom of the Elliott Student Union.
Wednesday, 22
This is the early registration deadline for Warrensburg Parks and Recreation’s Small Group Training (Session Two) that will take place from 11 a.m. to noon for beginners and 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. for advanced on Wednesdays from Feb. 5 to Feb. 26 at the Warrensburg Community Center, 445 E. Gay St. This is for those ages 16 and up.
UCM will host a Volunteer Fair from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Elliott Student Union atrium.
The Domestic and Sexual Violence Support Group will meet from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
With a number of UCM students and alumni living in the Kansas City area, the university is planning a reception from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Missouri Innovation Campus in Lee’s Summit to commemorate the MLK observance.
Thursday, 23
Play and Learn will take place at 10 a.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for those ages 3 to 5 years old.
The Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St., will host Eating Healthy on a Budget from 4 to 5 p.m. This is for those of all ages.
The LGBTQ+ Support Group will meet at 6:30 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
Friday, 24
The Western Missouri Medical Center Foundation’s Fire & Ice: Great Gatsby event is set for 6 to 10 p.m. at Milestones Barn, 380 N.W. Business State Route 13.
