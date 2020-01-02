Saturday, 4
This is the early registration deadline for the Red Cross First Aid/CPR Training that will take place 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Jan. 18 at the Warrensburg Community Center, 445 E. Gay St. This is for those ages 13 and up.
Survival’s Got Talent will take place from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Warrensburg Elks Lodge, 822 E. Young Ave.
Sunday, 5
This is the monthly meeting of the Johnson County Cancer Support Group. The group will meet from noon to 2 p.m. on the first Sunday of each month at the Northside Christian Church, 500 N. Ridgeview Drive, Room No. 100. The group is open to anyone wanting to participate. For questions, call (918) 845-4440.
Monday, 6
This is the registration deadline for Warrensburg Parks and Recreation’s Home School Aquatics (Session One) that will take place from 1 to 2 p.m. on Mondays from Jan. 13 to Feb. 10 at the Warrensburg Community Center, 445 E. Gay St. This is for those ages 5 to 18.
The Family and Parenting Support Group will meet at 5 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
The Surviving Clean & Dirty group will meet at 6 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
Tuesday, 7
WIC Walk-In Tuesday will take place from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Johnson County Community Health, 723 PCA Road.
Lapsitters Storytime will take place at 9:30 a.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for those age 0 to 2 years old.
Preschool Storytime will take place at 10:30 and 11:15 a.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for those age 3 to 5 years old.
The monthly meeting of Johnson County Citizens for Environmental Action will be at 5:30 p.m. in the David Curtis Room at Warrensburg Community Center, 445 E. Gay St. A program will follow at 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, 8
This is the registration deadline for Warrensburg Parks and Recreation’s Kids Night In that will take place from 5:30 to 10 p.m. at the Warrensburg Community Center, 445 E. Gay St. This is for those ages 4 to 12.
The WIC Satellite Clinic will be from 8:45 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in Holden at the Holden Community Activity Center. The site is closed from noon to 1 p.m. for lunch. For more information, call 747-2012.
The Domestic and Sexual Violence Support Group will meet from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
Thursday, 9
The Johnson County Community Health’s CPR/AED and first aid class will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Registration is required, call (660) 747-6121, Ext. 281.
Play and Learn will take place at 10 a.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for those ages 3 to 5 years old.
The Food Safety Training Class will take place from 10 a.m. to noon. It is in the upper level classroom, 723 PCA Road. Call (660) 747-6121, Ext. 258, for more information.
The Random Reckless Readers will meet at 12:30 p.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. The theme this month is humor. This group is for adults.
The LGBTQ+ Support Group will meet at 6:30 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
The Diversity and Dialogue meeting is from 7 to 8 p.m. at the Warrensburg Church of the Brethren, 702 E. Hale Lake Road. This group meets the second Tuesday of each month.
