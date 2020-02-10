Tuesday, 11
Johnson County Community Health Services will host the ServSafe Food Safety Training Class from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the upper level classroom, 723 PCA Road. For fees and registration, call (660) 747-6121, Ext. 258.
WIC Walk-In Tuesday will take place from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Johnson County Community Health, 723 PCA Road.
Lapsitters Storytime will take place at 9:30 a.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for those age 0 to 2 years old.
Preschool Storytime will take place at 10:30 and 11:15 a.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for those age 3 to 5 years old.
A Rainbow Fellowship Gathering will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church in Warrensburg, 206 N. College. This is an all-ages, family-friendly event for all LGBTQ+ people.
The GriefShare Grief Support Group will meet from 6:30 to 8 p.m. in Room 205 at the Warrensburg First Baptist Church, 1302 S. Maguire.
This is the first meeting day for the Warrensburg Parks & Recreation’s Line Dancing that will take place from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesdays from Feb. 11 to March 31 at the Warrensburg Community Center, 445 E. Gay St. A Line Dancing Bonus Class will follow from 7:30 to 8 p.m. on the same days. This is for those ages 14 and up.
Wednesday, 12
This is the registration deadline for Warrensburg Parks and Recreation’s Kids Night In that will take place from 5:30 to 10 p.m. Feb. 14 at the Warrensburg Community Center, 445 E. Gay St. This is for those ages 4 to 12.
Preregister by noon as the Warrensburg Chamber of Commerce will host a Chamber Seminar: Department of Labor Overtime Rule for Employers from 8:30 to 10 a.m. Feb. 13 in the Jack Moore Community Room, 100 S. Holden St.
The WIC Satellite Clinic will be from 8:45 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in Holden at the Holden Community Activity Center. The site is closed from noon to 1 p.m. for lunch. For more information call 747-2012.
Care Connection for Aging Services will offer a free workshop series in Holden to help older adults live healthier. The “Living a Healthy Life” course begins at 1:30 p.m. at the Holden Senior Center, 204 W. Second St.
The Domestic and Sexual Violence Support Group will meet from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
Thursday, 13
The Johnson County Community Health’s CPR/AED and first aid class will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Registration is required, call (660) 747-6121, Ext. 281.
Knob Noster State Park will host Toddler Storytime in the Park at 10 a.m. Knob Noster State Park is located at 873 S.E. 10th Road in Knob Noster.
Play and Learn will take place at 10 a.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for those ages 3 to 5 years old.
The Food Safety Training Class will take place from 10 a.m. to noon. It is in the upper level classroom, 723 PCA Road. Call (660) 747-6121, Ext. 258, for more information.
The Random Reckless Readers will meet at 12:30 p.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. The theme this month is to read short stories. This group is for adults.
The LGBTQ+ Support Group will meet at 6:30 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
This is the first day of the Warrensburg Parks & Recreation’s Social Dance that will meet from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Thursdays from Feb. 13 through March 12 at the Warrensburg Community Center, 445 E. Gay St. This class is for those ages 14 and up.
Friday, 14
The Warrensburg Police and Fire department’s blood drive with the Community Blood Center will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Warrensburg Community Center, 445 E. Gay St.
Soul Song, 604 N. Maguire St., will host Valentine’s Day Canvas Painting from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Saturday, 15
The UCM Band Alumni will host an Alumni Concert Band Gathering from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Hendricks Hall on the UCM campus.
Sunday, 16
‘Burg Open Mic Night is from 6 to 9 p.m. at The Music Studio of Warrensburg, 505 E. Young.
Monday, 17
The Family and Parenting Support Group will meet at 5 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
The Surviving Clean & Dirty group will meet at 6 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
Tuesday, 18
WIC Walk-In Tuesday will take place from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Johnson County Community Health, 723 PCA Road.
Lapsitters Storytime will take place at 9:30 a.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for those age 0 to 2 years old.
Preschool Storytime will take place at 10:30 and 11:15 a.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for those age 3 to 5 years old.
The Writers of Warrensburg will meet from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St.
The GriefShare Grief Support Group will meet from 6:30 to 8 p.m. in Room 205 at the Warrensburg First Baptist Church, 1302 S. Maguire.
