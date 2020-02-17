Tuesday, 18
WIC Walk-In Tuesday will take place from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Johnson County Community Health, 723 PCA Road.
Lapsitters Storytime will take place at 9:30 a.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for those age 0 to 2 years old.
Preschool Storytime will take place at 10:30 and 11:15 a.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for those age 3 to 5 years old.
The Writers of Warrensburg will meet from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St.
The GriefShare Grief Support Group will meet from 6:30 to 8 p.m. in Room 205 at the Warrensburg First Baptist Church, 1302 S. Maguire.
Wednesday, 19
The WIC Satellite Clinic will be from 8:45 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in Holden at the Holden Community Activity Center. The site is closed from noon to 1 p.m. for lunch. For more information call 747-2012.
The Food Safety Training Class will take place from 10 a.m. to noon and 2 to 4 p.m. at the Holden City Hall, 101 W. Third. Call (660) 747-6121, Ext. 258, for more information.
A member of Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler’s, MO-04, staff will host an office hour from noon to 1 p.m. in the Jack Moore Community Room, Warrensburg Chamber of Commerce, 100 S. Holden St.
The Domestic and Sexual Violence Support Group will meet from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
Thursday, 20
The Whiteman Area Piecemakers Quilt Guild will meet at 8:30 a.m. at the Knob Noster library for its monthly meeting.
The WIC Satellite Clinic will be from 8:45 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Knob Noster United Methodist Church. The site is closed from noon to 1 p.m. for lunch. For more information, call 747-2012.
Big Brother Big Sisters of Johnson County will host its Entertainment Trivia 2020 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at Heroes Restaurant and Pub, 107 W. Pine St.
The LGBTQ+ Support Group will meet at 6:30 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
The University of Central Missouri Lifelong Learning Series will continue its spring season by hosting Jerry and Becky Baile Crouse as they explore and discuss the meaning and impact of white privilege in our personal lives, our institutions and our communities during their “Oppression and Power: Examining White Privilege” presentation at 6:30 p.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St.
Friday, 21
A member of Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler’s, MO-04, staff will host an office hour from noon to 1 p.m. in the Jack Moore Community Room, Warrensburg Chamber of Commerce, 100 S. Holden St
UPDATE: ‘Burg Open Mic Night is from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Culp Building, 302B N. Main St. This will now take place on Fridays.
Saturday, 22
The Elks Lodge Breakfast is at 7 a.m. at 823 E. Young St. All are welcome.
The Knob Noster Bird Walk will take place from 1 to 3 p.m. at Knob Noster State Park. This is a free event.
A 50’s Sock Hop will take place from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. at Twin Oaks Event Center, 126 S.W. 400th Road.
Monday, 24
The Family and Parenting Support Group will meet at 5 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
The Surviving Clean & Dirty group will meet at 6 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
Tuesday, 25
WIC Walk-In Tuesday will take place from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Johnson County Community Health, 723 PCA Road.
Lapsitters Storytime will take place at 9:30 a.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for those age 0 to 2 years old.
Preschool Storytime will take place at 10:30 and 11:15 a.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for those age 3 to 5 years old.
The Food Safety Training Class will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. It is in the upper level classroom, 723 PCA Road. Call (660) 747-6121, Ext. 258, for more information.
Recovering Hope meets at 5:30 p.m. on the last Tuesday of each month at the First Baptist Church, 1302 S. Maguire St.
The GriefShare Grief Support Group will meet from 6:30 to 8 p.m. in Room 205 at the Warrensburg First Baptist Church, 1302 S. Maguire.
