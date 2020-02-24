Tuesday, Feb. 25
WIC Walk-In Tuesday will take place from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Johnson County Community Health, 723 PCA Road.
Lapsitters Storytime will take place at 9:30 a.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for those age 0 to 2 years old.
Preschool Storytime will take place at 10:30 and 11:15 a.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for those age 3 to 5 years old.
Recovery Lighthouse will host the Early Intervention/Relapse Prevention Group from 11 a.m. to 12:30 at 107 E. Culton St.
The Food Safety Training Class will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. It is in the upper level classroom, 723 PCA Road. Call (660) 747-6121, Ext. 258, for more information.
Recovering Hope meets at 5:30 p.m. on the last Tuesday of each month at the First Baptist Church, 1302 S. Maguire St.
Recovery Lighthouse will host the Walking in Faith Group from 6 to 7 p.m. at 107 E. Culton St.
The GriefShare Grief Support Group will meet from 6:30 to 8 p.m. in Room 205 at the Warrensburg First Baptist Church, 1302 S. Maguire.
Wednesday, 26
The Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St., will host Early Out Hang Out from 1:15 to 3:15 p.m. This event is for those in middle school.
The Domestic and Sexual Violence Support Group will meet from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
Recovery Lighthouse will host the Recovery L.O.V.E Group from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the temporary location of the Warrensburg First Baptist Church.
The American Legion Post 131, 733 E. Young Ave., general membership will start at 6 p.m. A meal will be served and all veterans are welcome.
Thursday, 27
Knob Noster State Park will host Toddler Storytime in the Park at 10 a.m. Knob Noster State Park is located at 873 S.E. 10th Road in Knob Noster.
Play and Learn will take place at 10 a.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for those ages 3 to 5 years old.
Recovery Lighthouse will host the Early Intervention/Relapse Prevention Group from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 6 to 7:30 p.m. at 107 E. Culton St.
Survival House’s Second Chance Prom will take place from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the University of Central Missouri’s Elliott Student Union.
The LGBTQ+ Support Group will meet at 6:30 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
The CCHC Class for Child Care Givers will take place from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at 723 PCA Road, upper level classroom (enter east door on front of building). Call (660) 747-6121, Ext. 281 to register.
The Mid-Missouri Artists will meet at 7 p.m. at the Warrensburg Community Center.
Friday, 28
Twister Sports, 240 N.W. Business Highway 13, will host Nerf Night from 6 to 8 p.m.This event is for those ages 6 to 12. Preregistration is required.
‘Burg Open Mic Night is from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Culp Building, 302B N. Main St. This will now take place on Fridays.
Saturday, 29
This the early registration deadline for the American Red Cross’ Babysitter’s Training Course that will take place from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., for ages 11 to 15, March 14 at the Warrensburg Community Center, 445 E. Gay St.
This is the early registration deadline as the eighth annual Blaine Whitworth Go Big or Go Home 5K Race, Walk and Relay is planned for 9 a.m. March 28 in downtown Warrensburg.
Sunday, March 1
This is the monthly meeting of the Johnson County Cancer Support Group. The group will meet from noon to 2 p.m. on the first Sunday of each month at the Northside Christian Church, 500 N. Ridgeview Drive, Room No. 106. The group is open to anyone wanting to participate. For questions, call (918) 845-4440.
Pulse-W: A Women’s Empowerment Summit will take place from 12:30 to 6 p.m. in the University of Central Missouri’s Elliott Student Union.
Monday, 2
The Family and Parenting Support Group will meet at 5 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
The Surviving Clean & Dirty group will meet at 6 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
Tuesday, 3
WIC Walk-In Tuesday will take place from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Johnson County Community Health, 723 PCA Road.
Lapsitters Storytime will take place at 9:30 a.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for those age 0 to 2 years old.
The Johnson County Retired Teachers will meet at 10 a.m. at the Warrensburg First Christian Church, 101 E. Gay St.
Preschool Storytime will take place at 10:30 and 11:15 a.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for those age 3 to 5 years old.
Recovery Lighthouse will host the Early Intervention/Relapse Prevention Group from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at 107 E. Culton St.
Recovering Hope meets at 5:30 p.m. on the last Tuesday of each month at the First Baptist Church, 1302 S. Maguire St.
The monthly meeting of Johnson County Citizens for Environmental Action will be at 5:30 p.m. in the David Curtis Room at Warrensburg Community Center, 445 E. Gay St. A program will follow at 6:30 p.m.
Recovery Lighthouse will host the Walking in Faith Group from 6 to 7 p.m. at 107 E. Culton St.
The Writers of Warrensburg will meet from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St.
This is the first meeting of the Warrensburg Parks & Recreation’s Pottery class that will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Warrensburg Community Center, 445 E. Gay St. This class is for those ages 16 and up.
The GriefShare Grief Support Group will meet from 6:30 to 8 p.m. in Room 205 at the Warrensburg First Baptist Church, 1302 S. Maguire.
