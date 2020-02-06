Saturday, 8
The Holden Area Chamber of Commerce and Homes by Darcy will present a Chocolate Crawl from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Holden.
Sunday, 9
The Johnson County Historical Society will host on Open Mic at 6 p.m. at the Culp Building, 302 N. Main St., Warrensburg
‘Burg Open Mic Night is from 6 to 9 p.m. at The Music Studio of Warrensburg, 505 E. Young.
Monday, 10
This is the registration deadline for Warrensburg Parks and Recreation’s Home School Aquatics (Session Two) that will take place from 1 to 2 p.m. on Mondays from Feb. 17 to March 23 at the Warrensburg Community Center, 445 E. Gay St. This is for those ages 5 to 18.
The Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St., will host Tech Talks for those ages 11 and up from 3 to 5 p.m.
The Family and Parenting Support Group will meet at 5 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
The Surviving Clean & Dirty group will meet at 6 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
Tuesday, 11
Johnson County Community Health Services will host the ServSafe Food Safety Training Class from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the upper level classroom, 723 PCA Road. For fees and registration, call (660) 747-6121, Ext. 258.
WIC Walk-In Tuesday will take place from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Johnson County Community Health, 723 PCA Road.
Lapsitters Storytime will take place at 9:30 a.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for those age 0 to 2 years old.
Preschool Storytime will take place at 10:30 and 11:15 a.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for those age 3 to 5 years old.
A Rainbow Fellowship Gathering will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church in Warrensburg, 206 N. College. This is an all-ages, family-friendly event for all LGBTQ+ people.
The GriefShare Grief Support Group will meet from 6:30 to 8 p.m. in Room 205 at the Warrensburg First Baptist Church, 1302 S. Maguire.
This is the first meeting day for the Warrensburg Parks & Recreation’s Line Dancing that will take place from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesdays from Feb. 11 to March 31 at the Warrensburg Community Center, 445 E. Gay St. A Line Dancing Bonus Class will follow from 7:30 to 8 p.m. on the same days. This is for those ages 14 and up.
Wednesday, 12
This is the registration deadline for Warrensburg Parks and Recreation’s Kids Night In that will take place from 5:30 to 10 p.m. Feb. 14 at the Warrensburg Community Center, 445 E. Gay St. This is for those ages 4 to 12.
Preregister by noon as the Warrensburg Chamber of Commerce will host a Chamber Seminar: Department of Labor Overtime Rule for Employers from 8:30 to 10 a.m. Feb. 13 in the Jack Moore Community Room, 100 S. Holden St.
The WIC Satellite Clinic will be from 8:45 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in Holden at the Holden Community Activity Center. The site is closed from noon to 1 p.m. for lunch. For more information call 747-2012.
Care Connection for Aging Services will offer a free workshop series in Holden to help older adults live healthier. The “Living a Healthy Life” course begins at 1:30 p.m. at the Holden Senior Center, 204 W. Second St.
The Domestic and Sexual Violence Support Group will meet from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
Thursday, 13
The Johnson County Community Health’s CPR/AED and first aid class will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Registration is required, call (660) 747-6121, Ext. 281.
Knob Noster State Park will host Toddler Storytime in the Park at 10 a.m. Knob Noster State Park is located at 873 S.E. 10th Road in Knob Noster.
Play and Learn will take place at 10 a.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for those ages 3 to 5 years old.
The Food Safety Training Class will take place from 10 a.m. to noon. It is in the upper level classroom, 723 PCA Road. Call (660) 747-6121, Ext. 258, for more information.
The Random Reckless Readers will meet at 12:30 p.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. The theme this month is to read short stories. This group is for adults.
The LGBTQ+ Support Group will meet at 6:30 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
This is the first day of the Warrensburg Parks & Recreation’s Social Dance that will meet from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Thursdays from Feb. 13 through March 12 at the Warrensburg Community Center, 445 E. Gay St. This class is for those ages 14 and up.
Friday, 14
Soul Song, 604 N. Maguire St., will host Valentine’s Day Canvas Painting from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Saturday, 15
The UCM Band Alumni will host an Alumni Concert Band Gathering from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Hendricks Hall on the UCM campus.
Sunday, 16
‘Burg Open Mic Night is from 6 to 9 p.m. at The Music Studio of Warrensburg, 505 E. Young.
Monday, 17
The Family and Parenting Support Group will meet at 5 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
The Surviving Clean & Dirty group will meet at 6 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
Tuesday, 18
WIC Walk-In Tuesday will take place from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Johnson County Community Health, 723 PCA Road.
Lapsitters Storytime will take place at 9:30 a.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for those age 0 to 2 years old.
Preschool Storytime will take place at 10:30 and 11:15 a.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for those age 3 to 5 years old.
The Writers of Warrensburg will meet from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St.
The GriefShare Grief Support Group will meet from 6:30 to 8 p.m. in Room 205 at the Warrensburg First Baptist Church, 1302 S. Maguire.
Wednesday, 19
The WIC Satellite Clinic will be from 8:45 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in Holden at the Holden Community Activity Center. The site is closed from noon to 1 p.m. for lunch. For more information call 747-2012.
The Food Safety Training Class will take place from 10 a.m. to noon and 2 to 4 p.m. at the Holden City Hall, 101 W. Third. Call (660) 747-6121, Ext. 258, for more information.
A member of Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler’s, MO-04, staff will host an office hour from noon to 1 p.m. in the Jack Moore Community Room, Warrensburg Chamber of Commerce, 100 S. Holden St.
The Domestic and Sexual Violence Support Group will meet from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
Thursday, 20
This is the registration date as the Warrensburg R6 MSTA-CTA will host its seventh annual Evening With Our Legislators at 6 p.m. At Martin Warren Elementary.
The WIC Satellite Clinic will be from 8:45 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Knob Noster United Methodist Church. The site is closed from noon to 1 p.m. for lunch. For more information, call 747-2012.
Big Brother Big Sisters of Johnson County will host its Entertainment Trivia 2020 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at Heroes Restaurant and Pub, 107 W. Pine St.
The LGBTQ+ Support Group will meet at 6:30 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
The University of Central Missouri Lifelong Learning Series will continue its spring season by hosting Jerry and Becky Baile Crouse as they explore and discuss the meaning and impact of white privilege in our personal lives, our institutions and our communities during their “Oppression and Power: Examining White Privilege” presentation at 6:30 p.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St.
Friday, 21
A member Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler’s, MO-04, staff will host an office hour from noon to 1 p.m. in the Jack Moore Community Room, Warrensburg Chamber of Commerce, 100 S. Holden St.
Saturday, 22
The Knob Noster Bird Walk will take place from 1 to 3 p.m. at Knob Noster State Park. This is a free event.
A 50’s Sock Hop will take place from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. at Twin Oaks Event Center, 126 S.W. 400th Road.
Sunday, 23
‘Burg Open Mic Night is from 6 to 9 p.m. at The Music Studio of Warrensburg, 505 E. Young.
Monday, 24
The Family and Parenting Support Group will meet at 5 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
The Surviving Clean & Dirty group will meet at 6 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
Tuesday, 25
WIC Walk-In Tuesday will take place from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Johnson County Community Health, 723 PCA Road.
Lapsitters Storytime will take place at 9:30 a.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for those age 0 to 2 years old.
Preschool Storytime will take place at 10:30 and 11:15 a.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for those age 3 to 5 years old.
The Food Safety Training Class will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. It is in the upper level classroom, 723 PCA Road. Call (660) 747-6121, Ext. 258, for more information.
Recovering Hope meets at 5:30 p.m. on the last Tuesday of each month at the First Baptist Church, 1302 S. Maguire St.
The GriefShare Grief Support Group will meet from 6:30 to 8 p.m. in Room 205 at the Warrensburg First Baptist Church, 1302 S. Maguire.
Wednesday, 26
The Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St., will host Early Out Hang Out from 1:15 to 3:15 p.m. This event is for those in middle school.
The Domestic and Sexual Violence Support Group will meet from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
The American Legion Post 131, 733 E. Young Ave., general membership will start at 6 p.m. A meal will be served and all veterans are welcome.
Thursday, 27
Knob Noster State Park will host Toddler Storytime in the Park at 10 a.m. Knob Noster State Park is located at 873 S.E. 10th Road in Knob Noster.
Play and Learn will take place at 10 a.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for those ages 3 to 5 years old.
Survival House’s Second Chance Prom will take place from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the University of Central Missouri’s Student Elliott Student Union.
The LGBTQ+ Support Group will meet at 6:30 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
The CCHC Class for Child Care Givers will take place from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at 723 PCA Road, upper level classroom (enter east door on front of building). Call (660) 747-6121, Ext. 281 to register.
Friday, 28
Twister Sports, 240 N.W. Business Highway 13, will host Nerf Night from 6 to 8 p.m. This event is for those ages 6 to 12. Preregistration is required.
This is the registration date as the Warrensburg R6 MSTA-CTA will host its seventh annual Evening with Our Legislators at 6 p.m. At Martin Warren Elementary.
