Tuesday, 10
WIC Walk-In Tuesday will take place from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Johnson County Community Health, 723 PCA Road.
Lapsitters Storytime will take place at 9:30 a.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for those age 0 to 2 years old.
Preschool Storytime will take place at 10:30 and 11:15 a.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for those age 3 to 5 years old.
The Writers of Warrensburg will meet from 6 to 8 p.m.
Wednesday, 11
The WIC Satellite Clinic will be from 8:45 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in Holden at the Holden Community Activity Center. The site is closed from noon to 1 p.m. for lunch. For more information call 747-2012.
The Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St., will host an End of the Year Early Out Hang Out from 1:15 to 3:15 p.m. This event is for those in middle school.
The Domestic and Sexual Violence Support Group will meet from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
Thursday, 12
Play and Learn will take place at 10 a.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for those ages 3 to 5 years old.
The Food Safety Training Class will take place from 10 a.m. to noon. It is in the upper level classroom, 723 PCA Road. Call (660) 747-6121, Ext. 258, for more information.
The December meeting of the Whiteman Area Piecemakers Quilt Guild is set for noon at Doris Blevins’ house, 704 Angus Lane, Knob Noster.
The Random Reckless Readers will meet at 12:30 p.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. The theme this month is to read a book with a blue cover. This group is for adults.
The Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St., will host an Old Drum & Friends Toy Shop from 3 to 4:30 p.m. This event is for all ages.
Johnson County Chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense will meet from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Warrensburg Branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St.
The LGBTQ+ Support group will meet at 6:30 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
Saturday, 14
The American Legion Riders, Post 131, will host Breakfast with Santa from 7 to 10 a.m. at 733 E. Young St. Santa will arrive at 8 a.m. The cost of breakfast is $5.
Grover Park Baptist Church will present “Changed by a Baby Boy: A Christmas Musical” at 7 p.m.
Sunday, 15
Grover Park Baptist Church will present “Changed by a Baby Boy: A Christmas Musical” at 3 and 7 p.m.
Monday, 16
The Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St., will host Tech Talks from 3 to 5 p.m.
The Family and Parenting Support Group will meet at 5 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
The Surviving Clean & Dirty group will meet at 6 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
Tuesday, 17
WIC Walk-In Tuesday will take place from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Johnson County Community Health, 723 PCA Road.
Lapsitters Storytime will take place at 9:30 a.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for those age 0 to 2 years old.
Preschool Storytime will take place at 10:30 and 11:15 a.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for those age 3 to 5 years old.
The Food Safety Training Class will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. It will be in the upper level classroom, 723 PCA Road. Call (660) 747-6121, Ext. 258, for more information.
The Child Safe Warrensburg Celebrity Dessert Auction and Spaghetti Dinner is set for 5:30 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church, 141 E. Gay St.
