Saturday, 21
Christmas Store distribution is scheduled for 1 to 4 p.m. at the Warrensburg Community of Christ Church, 700 S. Mitchell St.
Monday, 23
The Family and Parenting Support Group will meet at 5 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
The Surviving Clean & Dirty group will meet at 6 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
Tuesday, 24
WIC Walk-In Tuesday will take place from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Johnson County Community Health, 723 PCA Road.
Wednesday, 25
The Harvest Fellowship Church and the Awaken Church will host a free Christmas Dinner and Outreach from noon to 2 p.m. at 11 S.W. 265 Road.
The Domestic and Sexual Violence Support Group will meet from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
Thursday, 26
The LGBTQ+ Support group will meet at 6:30 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
Saturday, 28
The Elks Lodge Breakfast is at 7 a.m. at 823 E. Young St. All are welcome.
