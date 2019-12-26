Saturday, Dec. 28
The Elks Lodge Breakfast is at 7 a.m. at 823 E. Young St. All are welcome.
Sunday, 29
This is the early registration deadline for Warrensburg Parks and Recreation’s Home School Aquatics (Session One) that will take place from 1 to 2 p.m. on Mondays from Jan. 13 to Feb. 10 at the Warrensburg Community Center, 445 E. Gay St. This is for those ages 5 to 18.
Monday, 30
The Family and Parenting Support Group will meet at 5 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
The Surviving Clean & Dirty group will meet at 6 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
Tuesday, 31
WIC Walk-In Tuesday will take place from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Johnson County Community Health, 723 PCA Road.
Lapsitters Storytime will take place at 9:30 a.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for those age 0 to 2 years old.
Preschool Storytime will take place at 10:30 and 11:15 a.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for those age 3 to 5 years old.
Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020
The LLL Club (Living Longer and Liking it) will meet at 11:30 a.m. at the United Methodist Church in Knob Noster.
The Domestic and Sexual Violence Support Group will meet from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
Thursday, 2
This is the registration deadline for Warrensburg Parks and Recreation’s Small Group Training (Session One) that will take place from 11 a.m. to noon for beginners and 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. for advanced on Wednesdays from Jan. 8 to Jan. 29 at the Warrensburg Community Center, 445 E. Gay St. This is for those ages 16 and up.
This is the registration deadline for Warrensburg Parks and Recreation’s Home School P.E. (Session One) that will take place from 1 to 2 p.m. on Thursdays from Jan. 9 to Feb. 6 at the Warrensburg Community Center, 445 E. Gay St. This is for those ages 5 to 18.
The WIC Satellite Clinic will be from 8:45 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Knob Noster United Methodist Church. The site is closed from noon to 1 p.m. for lunch. For more information, call 747-2012.
The LGBTQ+ Support Group will meet at 6:30 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
The January Old Drum Open Mic Night will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. at Java Junction, 112 N. Holden St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.