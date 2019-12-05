Friday, 6
This is the registration deadline as the Warrensburg Parks and Recreation will host Milk and Cookies with Santa from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9 at the Warrensburg Community Center, 445 E. Gay St. The cost is $6.
The Warrensburg Police and Fire Departments will host a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Warrensburg Community Center, 445 E. Gay St.
The Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St., will host a Health Insurance Marketplace event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Call (660) 747-3107 to make an appointment, walk-ins allowed as available.
The Christmas Store will accept donations from noon to 7 p.m. at the Warrensburg Community of Christ Church, 700 S. Mitchell St. Donations can also be made by calling (660) 238-6920 or by emailing kreser2011@hotmail.com.
The third annual Holiday Parade will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. in downtown Warrensburg.
Grover Park Baptist Church will host its Living Nativity from 6 to 8 p.m. in the church parking lot.
The University of Central Missouri Theatre and Dance will present a production of O. Henry’s “The Gift of the Magi” at 7:30 p.m. in UCM’s James L. Highlander Theatre.
Saturday, 7
RISE Community Services will host Pancakes with Santa from 7:30 to 10 a.m. at 607 N. Ridgview Drive. The cost of breakfast is $6.
The Dickens Living Windows event will take place all day in downtown Warrensburg, including a visit from Father Christmas on the 9:34 a.m. Amtrak.
The Christmas Store will accept donations from 9 a.m. to noon at the Warrensburg Community of Christ, 700 S. Mitchell St. Donations can also be made by calling (660) 238-6920 or by emailing kreser2011@hotmail.com.
Santa and Mrs. Claus will visit the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St., from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Grover Park Baptist Church will host its Living Nativity from 6 to 8 p.m. in the church parking lot.
The University of Central Missouri Theatre and Dance will present a production of O. Henry’s “The Gift of the Magi” at 2 and 7:30 p.m. in UCM’s James L. Highlander Theatre.
Sunday, 8
The University of Central Missouri Theatre and Dance will present a production of O. Henry’s “The Gift of the Magi” at 2 p.m. in UCM’s James L. Highlander Theatre.
Start off your holiday pleasures by attending the 47th annual Christmas concert by the Warrensburg Community Chorus at 3 p.m. at the Community of Christ Church, 700 S. Mitchell St.
The Chilhowee Betterment Tribe will host a Community Christmas Tree Lighting at 6:30 p.m.
A National Children’s Memorial Day event will take place from 7 to 7:30 p.m. at Nancy Anderson Park and Children’s Memorial Gardens.
Monday, 9
This is the registration deadline for the Warrensburg Parks and Recreation’s Light Up Warrensburg event on Dec. 10. This is open to all Warrensburg residents. Judging will take place Dec. 10. This event is free. Email grace.joseph@warrensburg-mo.com to register.
The Christmas Store will accept donations from noon to 4 p.m. at the Warrensburg Community of Christ, 700 S. Mitchell St. Donations can also be made by calling (660) 238-6920 or by emailing kreser2011@hotmail.com.
The Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St., will host a Microsoft Word — Continuing Education Class from 3 to 5 p.m. for those 11 years old and up. Preregistration is required.
The Family and Parenting Support Group will meet at 5 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
The Surviving Clean & Dirty group will meet at 6 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
Tuesday, 10
WIC Walk-In Tuesday will take place from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Johnson County Community Health, 723 PCA Road.
Lapsitters Storytime will take place at 9:30 a.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for those age 0 to 2 years old.
Preschool Storytime will take place at 10:30 and 11:15 a.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for those age 3 to 5 years old.
The Writers of Warrensburg will meet from 6 to 8 p.m.
Wednesday, 11
The WIC Satellite Clinic will be from 8:45 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in Holden at the Holden Community Activity Center. The site is closed from noon to 1 p.m. for lunch. For more information call 747-2012.
The Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St., will host an End of the Year Early Out Hang Out from 1:15 to 3:15 p.m. This event is for those in middle school.
The Domestic and Sexual Violence Support Group will meet from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
Thursday, 12
Play and Learn will take place at 10 a.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for those ages 3 to 5 years old.
The Food Safety Training Class will take place from 10 a.m. to noon. It is in the upper level classroom, 723 PCA Road. Call (660) 747-6121, Ext. 258, for more information.
The December meeting of the Whiteman Area Piecemakers Quilt Guild is set for noon at Doris Blevins’ house, 704 Angus Lane, Knob Noster.
The Random Reckless Readers will meet at 12:30 p.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. The theme this month is to read a book with a blue cover. This group is for adults.
The Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St., will host an Old Drum & Friends Toy Shop from 3 to 4:30 p.m. This event is for all ages.
Johnson County Chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense will meet from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Warrensburg Branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St.
The LGBTQ+ Support group will meet at 6:30 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
Saturday, 14
The American Legion Riders, Post 131, will host Breakfast with Santa from 7 to 10 a.m. at 733 E. Young St. Santa will arrive at 8 a.m. The cost of breakfast is $5.
Grover Park Baptist Church will present “Changed by a Baby Boy: A Christmas Musical” at 7 p.m.
Sunday, 15
Grover Park Baptist Church will present “Changed by a Baby Boy: A Christmas Musical” at 3 and 7 p.m.
