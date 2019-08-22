Friday, 23
This is the last day to register for the Knob Noster State Park’s Interpretive Kayak Tour from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Aug. 25.
The Redeemed Trio will perform a concert at 6 p.m. at Pleasant Bethel Baptist Church, 406 S.E. 521st Road.
Saturday, 24
The NETA Group Exercise Instructor Certification course is from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Warrensburg Community Center, 445 E. Gay St. Attendees must register by calling 1-800-237-6442 or by visiting netafit.org. This class is for those ages 16 and up.
Sunday, 25
The NETA Fitness Workshop Hit it with Yoga course is from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Warrensburg Community Center, 445 E. Gay St. Attendees must register by calling 1-800-237-6442 or by visiting netafit.org. This class is for those ages 16 and up.
Noel Swartwood, Belton, will host a Missionary Baptist worship service from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Alumni Memorial Chapel on the University of Central Missouri campus. All are welcome to attend.
The 12th annual Community Senior Festival ill take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Johnson County Fairgrounds, 386 N.W. 145th Road.
Tuesday, 27
WIC Walk-In Tuesday will take place from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Johnson County Community Health, 723 PCA Road.
Lapsitters Storytime will take place at 9:30 a.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for those age 0 to 2 years old.
Preschool Storytime will take place at 10:30 and 11:15 a.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for those age 3 to 5 years old.
The Food Safety Training Class will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. It will be held in the upper level classroom, 723 PCA Road. Call (660) 747-6121, Ext. 258, for more information.
Do Good Yoga will take place from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for adults.
The Domestic Violence Support Group will meet from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
Vocal interviews for bass and tenor voices in the Warrensburg Community Chorus are from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Community Center.
Wednesday, 28
This is the registration deadline for the Warrensburg Parks and Rec’s Small Group Personal Training (Session I) that will take place from 5:45 to 6:45 p.m. on Wednesday from Sept. 4 through Sept. 25 at the Warrensburg Community Center, 445 E. Gay St. The cost is $35. This class is for those ages 16 and up.
Save on the registration fee for the Warrensburg Parks and Rec’s Pre-Natal Yoga class that will take place from 11 a.m. to noon on Wednesdays from Sept. 11 through Oct. 16 at the Warrensburg Community Center, 445 E. Gay St.
The Warrensburg branch of trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St., will host Early Out Hang Out from 1:15 to 3:15 p.m. This event is for those in middle school.
Thursday, 29
This is the registration deadline for the Warrensburg Parks and Rec’s Watercolor Workshop Session I that will take place from 2:30 to 5 p.m. on Tuesdays from Sept. 3 to Oct. 1 at the Warrensburg Community Center, 445 E. Gay St. Troy Campbell is the instructor. This class is for those ages 12 and up. The cost is $55.
This is the registration deadline for the Warrensburg Parks and Rec’s Home School P.E. (Session I) that will take place from 1 to 2 p.m. on Thursdays from Sept. 5 through Oct. 30 at the Warrensburg Community Center, 445 E. Gay St. The cost is $20 and $15 per additional child. This class is for those ages 5 to 18.
