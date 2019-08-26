Tuesday, Aug. 27
WIC Walk-In Tuesday will take place from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Johnson County Community Health, 723 PCA Road.
Lapsitters Storytime will take place at 9:30 a.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for those age 0 to 2 years old.
Preschool Storytime will take place at 10:30 and 11:15 a.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for those age 3 to 5 years old.
The Food Safety Training Class will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. It will be held in the upper level classroom, 723 PCA Road. Call (660) 747-6121, Ext. 258, for more information.
Do Good Yoga will take place from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for adults.
The Domestic Violence Support Group will meet from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
Recovery Lighthouse will host Recovering Hope from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Warrensburg Community Center, 445 E. Gay St.
Vocal interviews for bass and tenor voices in the Warrensburg Community Chorus are from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Community Center.
Wednesday, 28
This is the registration deadline for the Warrensburg Parks and Rec’s Small Group Personal Training (Session I) that will take place from 5:45 to 6:45 p.m. on Wednesday from Sept. 4 through Sept. 25 at the Warrensburg Community Center, 445 E. Gay St. The cost is $35. This class is for those ages 16 and up.
Save on the registration fee for the Warrensburg Parks and Rec’s Pre-Natal Yoga class that will take place from 11 a.m. to noon on Wednesdays from Sept. 11 through Oct. 16 at the Warrensburg Community Center, 445 E. Gay St.
The Warrensburg branch of trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St., will host Early Out Hang Out from 1:15 to 3:15 p.m. This event is for those in middle school.
The Sexual Assault Support Group will meet from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
Thursday, 29
The Chilhowee Fair begins and runs through Saturday, Aug. 31.
This is the registration deadline for the Warrensburg Parks and Rec’s Watercolor Workshop Session I that will take place from 2:30 to 5 p.m. on Tuesdays from Sept. 3 to Oct. 1 at the Warrensburg Community Center, 445 E. Gay St. Troy Campbell is the instructor. This class is for those ages 12 and up. The cost is $55.
This is the registration deadline for the Warrensburg Parks and Rec’s Home School P.E. (Session I) that will take place from 1 to 2 p.m. on Thursdays from Sept. 5 through Oct. 30 at the Warrensburg Community Center, 445 E. Gay St. The cost is $20 and $15 per additional child. This class is for those ages 5 to 18.
University of Central Missouri President Roger Best will deliver the 2019 State of the University Address from 3:30 to 5 p.m. in the Highlander Theatre on the UCM campus.
The Men’s Domestic/Sexual Violence Support Group will meet from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
Sunday, Sept. 1
This is the registration deadline for the Warrensburg Parks and Rec’s Baby Sign Language Class that will take place from 11 to 11:45 a.m. on Wednesdays from Sept. 4 through Sept. 25. The fee is $40.
This is the monthly meeting of the Johnson County Cancer Support Group. The group will meet from noon to 2 p.m. on the first Sunday of each month at the Northside Christian Church, 500 N. Ridgeview Drive, Room No. 100. The group is open to anyone wanting to participate. For questions, call (918) 845-4440.
Monday, 2
The Family and Parenting Support Group will meet from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
Tuesday, 3
WIC Walk-In Tuesday will take place from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Johnson County Community Health, 723 PCA Road.
Lapsitters Storytime will take place at 9:30 a.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for those age 0 to 2 years old.
Preschool Storytime will take place at 10:30 and 11:15 a.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for those age 3 to 5 years old.
The Domestic Violence Support Group will meet from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
Do Good Yoga will take place from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for adults.
The regular monthly meeting of Johnson County Citizens for Environmental Action will take place at 5:30 p.m. in the David Curtis Room at Warrensburg Community Center, 445 E. Gay St. A program will follow at 6:30 p.m.
Writers of Warrensburg will meet at 6 p.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for adults and seniors.
The Warrensburg Community Chorus with its first meeting from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Warrensburg Community Center, 445 E. Gay St.
Line Dancing will take place from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday’s from now through Oct. 15 at the Warrensburg Community Center, 445 E. Gay St. The cost is $20. This is the first class. This class is open to anyone.
The Line Dancing (Bonus Class) will have its first meeting from 7:30 to 8 p.m. at the Warrensburg Community Center, 445 E. Gay St. This class will meet on Tuesdays from this date until Oct. 15. This is for those 14 years of age and older and is $10.
