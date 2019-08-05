Tuesday, 6
WIC Walk-In Tuesday will take place from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Johnson County Community Health, 723 PCA Road.
Lapsitters Storytime will take place at 9:30 a.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for those age 0 to 2 years old.
Preschool Storytime will take place at 10:30 and 11:15 a.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for those age 3 to 5 years old.
The Domestic Violence Support Group will meet from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
The regular monthly meeting of Johnson County Citizens for Environmental Action will take place at 5:30 p.m. in the David Curtis Room at Warrensburg Community Center, 445 E. Gay St. A program will follow at 6:30 p.m.
Writers of Warrensburg will meet at 6 p.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for adults and seniors.
Wednesday, 7
This is the registration deadline for the Warrensburg Parks and Rec’s “in the Heights” at Musical Theater Heritage on Aug. 15. The bus will leave the Warrensburg Community Center, 445 E. Gay St., at 10:15 a.m. and return at 4:30 p.m. The cost is $70. Call (660) 747-7178 to register.
The WIC Satellite Clinic will be held from 8:45 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in Holden at the Holden Community Activity Center. The site is closed from noon to 1 p.m. for lunch. For more information call 747-2012.
The Food Safety Training Class will take place from 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m. It will be held at the Holden City Hall, 101 W. 3rd St. Call (660) 747-6121, Ext. 258, for more information.
The LLL Club (Living Longer and Liking it) will meet at 11:30 a.m. at the United Methodist Church in Knob Noster.
Shelter Insurance — Craig Hibdon Agency and Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation will host a Sponsored Free Swim from 5 to 7 p.m. at Nassif Aquatic Center.
Thursday, 8
This is the registration deadline for the Warrensburg Parks and Rec’s Cardboard Boat Races that will take place from 11 a.m. to noon on Aug. 10. The cost is $10.
The Johnson County Community Health’s CPR/AED and first aid class will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Registration is required, call (660) 747-6121, Ext. 281.
The Food Safety Training Class will take place from 10 a.m. to noon. It will be held in the upper level classroom, 723 PCA Road. Call (660) 747-6121, Ext. 258, for more information.
The Random Reckless Readers will meet at 12:30 p.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. The theme this month is to read Delia Owens “Where the Crawdads Sing.”
Friday, 9
The Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St., will host Animal Wonders: Diversity of Life at 2 p.m. This event is open to everyone.
The annual Rummage Sale at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 607 N. Maguire St., will take place from 3-7 p.m.
The 2019 UCM Athletics Auction will take place from 5:30 to 10:30 p.m. at the Multipurpose Building on the UCM campus.
Saturday, 10
The annual Rummage Sale at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 607 N. Maguire St., will take place from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Knob Noster State Park will host a Creek Walk from 11 a.m. to noon.
FBC Kidszone will host its Back To School Party from 1 to 4 p.m. at 1302 S. Maguire St.
Tuesday, 13
Johnson County Community Health Services will host the ServSafe Food Protection Manager Certification Course & Examination from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the upper level classroom, 723 PCA Road. For fees and registration, call (660) 747-6121, Ext. 258.
WIC Walk-In Tuesday will take place from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Johnson County Community Health, 723 PCA Road.
Lapsitters Storytime will take place at 9:30 a.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for those age 0 to 2 years old.
Preschool Storytime will take place at 10:30 and 11:15 a.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for those age 3 to 5 years old.
The Domestic Violence Support Group will meet from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
