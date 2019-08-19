Tuesday, 20
WIC Walk-In Tuesday will take place from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Johnson County Community Health, 723 PCA Road.
Lapsitters Storytime will take place at 9:30 a.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for those age 0 to 2 years old.
Preschool Storytime will take place at 10:30 and 11:15 a.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for those age 3 to 5 years old.
Do Good Yoga will take place from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for adults.
Writers of Warrensburg will meet at 6 p.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for adults and seniors.
The Domestic Violence Support Group will meet from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
Wednesday, 21
This is the early registration deadline for the Warrensburg Parks and Rec’s Small Group Personal Training (Session I) that will take place from 5:45 to 6:45 p.m. on Wednesdays from Sept. 4 through Sept. 25 at the Warrensburg Community Center, 445 E. Gay St. The cost is $35. Save $10 if registered by this date. This class is for those ages 16 and up.
The WIC Satellite Clinic will be held from 8:45 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in Holden at the Holden Community Activity Center. The site is closed from noon to 1 p.m. for lunch. For more information call 747-2012.
The Dance for the Cats Tour will take place from 7 to 9:30 p.m. at Montserrat Vineyards.This is a free event.
Thursday, 22
This is the early registration deadline for the Warrensburg Parks and Rec’s Home School P.E. (Session I) that will take place from 1 to 2 p.m. on Thursdays from Sept. 5 through Oct. 30 at the Warrensburg Community Center, 445 E. Gay St. The cost is $20 and $15 per additional child. Save $5 if registered by this date. This class is for those ages 5 to 18.
Friday, 23
This is the last day to register for the Knob Noster State Park’s Interpretive Kayak Tour from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Aug. 25.
The Redeemed Trio will perform a concert at 6 p.m. at Pleasant Bethel Baptist Church, 406 S.E. 521st Road.
Saturday, 24
The NETA Group Exercise Instructor Certification course is from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Warrensburg Community Center, 445 E. Gay St. Attendees must register by calling 1-800-237-6442 or by visiting netafit.org. This class is for those ages 16 and up.
Sunday, 25
The NETA Fitness Workshop Hit it with Yoga course is from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Warrensburg Community Center, 445 E. Gay St. Attendees must register by calling 1-800-237-6442 or by visiting netafit.org. This class is for those ages 16 and up.
The 12th annual Community Senior Festival ill take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Johnson County Fairgrounds, 386 N.W. 145th Road.
Tuesday, 27
WIC Walk-In Tuesday will take place from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Johnson County Community Health, 723 PCA Road.
Lapsitters Storytime will take place at 9:30 a.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for those age 0 to 2 years old.
Preschool Storytime will take place at 10:30 and 11:15 a.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for those age 3 to 5 years old.
The Food Safety Training Class will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. It will be held in the upper level classroom, 723 PCA Road. Call (660) 747-6121, Ext. 258, for more information.
Do Good Yoga will take place from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for adults.
The Domestic Violence Support Group will meet from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
Vocal interviews for bass and tenor voices in the Warrensburg Community Chorus are from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Community Center.
