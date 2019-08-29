Sunday, Sept. 1
This is the registration deadline for the Warrensburg Parks and Rec’s Baby Sign Language Class that will take place from 11 to 11:45 a.m. on Wednesdays from Sept. 4 through Sept. 25. The fee is $40.
This is the monthly meeting of the Johnson County Cancer Support Group. The group will meet from noon to 2 p.m. on the first Sunday of each month at the Northside Christian Church, 500 N. Ridgeview Drive, Room No. 100. The group is open to anyone wanting to participate. For questions, call (918) 845-4440.
Monday, 2
The Family and Parenting Support Group will meet from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
Tuesday, 3
The deadline to have your windows painted for Paint the Town Red, ahead of the University of Central Missouri’s first home football game later in the week, is 8 a.m.
WIC Walk-In Tuesday will take place from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Johnson County Community Health, 723 PCA Road.
Lapsitters Storytime will take place at 9:30 a.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for those age 0 to 2 years old.
Preschool Storytime will take place at 10:30 and 11:15 a.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for those age 3 to 5 years old.
The Domestic Violence Support Group will meet from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
Do Good Yoga will take place from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for adults.
The regular monthly meeting of Johnson County Citizens for Environmental Action will take place at 5:30 p.m. in the David Curtis Room at Warrensburg Community Center, 445 E. Gay St. A program will follow at 6:30 p.m.
Writers of Warrensburg will meet at 6 p.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for adults and seniors.
The Warrensburg Community Chorus with its first meeting from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Warrensburg Community Center, 445 E. Gay St.
Line Dancing will take place from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday’s from now through Oct. 15 at the Warrensburg Community Center, 445 E. Gay St. The cost is $20. This is the first class. This class is open to anyone.
The Line Dancing (Bonus Class) will have its first meeting from 7:30 to 8 p.m. at the Warrensburg Community Center, 445 E. Gay St. This class will meet on Tuesdays from this date until Oct. 15. This is for those 14 years of age and older and is $10.
Wednesday, 4
This is the registration deadline for the Warrensburg Parks and Rec’s Pre-Natal Yoga that will meet from 11 a.m. to noon on Wednesdays from this date through Oct. 16 at the Community Center, 445 E. Gay St. The cost is $40.
This is the early registration deadline for the Warrensburg Parks and Rec’s Trip to Historic Weston, Missouri, that will take place from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sept. 18. The bus will load at the Community Center, 445 E. Gay St., and return there as well. The cost is $55. Register by this day and save $10.
The WIC Satellite Clinic will be held from 8:45 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in Holden at the Holden Community Activity Center. The site is closed from noon to 1 p.m. for lunch. For more information call 747-2012.
The LLL Club (Living Longer and Liking it) will meet at 11:30 a.m. at the United Methodist Church in Knob Noster.
The Sexual Assault Support Group will meet from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
Thursday, 5
The Farm, Family & ME! Summit for Women is planned at the Missouri Farm Bureau Building, 701 S. Country Club Drive, in Jefferson City.
The CWF Rummage Sale and Plant Sale will take place from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the First Christian Church basement, 101 E. Gay St. Baked goods will be sold this day.
The WIC Satellite Clinic will be from 8:45 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Knob Noster United Methodist Church. The site is closed from noon to 1 p.m. for lunch. For more information call, 747-2012.
Get the Red Out 2019 will take place from 4 to 6:30 p.m. on the University of Central Missouri campus on Holden Street between South and Clark streets.
The Men’s Domestic/Sexual Violence Support Group will meet from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
The September Old Drum Open Mic Night will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. at Java Junction, 112 N. Holden St.
The Warrensburg Parks and Rec will host a Social Dance class from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Thursdays from this date until Oct. 3. at the Warrensburg Community Center, 445 E. Gay St. This class is for those ages 16 and up. The cost is $15.
Friday, 6
Love What’s Local, created by City of Warrensburg, Warrensburg Chamber of Commerce and Warrensburg Main Street, will host Clean the Burg.
The Farm, Family & ME! Summit for Women is planned at the Missouri Farm Bureau Building, 701 S. Country Club Drive, in Jefferson City.
The CWF Rummage Sale and Plant Sale will take place from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the First Christian Church basement, 101 E. Gay St.
The First Friday Art Walk will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. in downtown Warrensburg.
Hawthorne Plaza will host its third annual Back to School Outdoor Movie Night beginning at 6:30 p.m. The movie will start about 8:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.