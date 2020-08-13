Friday, 14
‘Burg Open Mic Night is from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Culp Building, 302B N. Main St.
Monday, 17
Survival House will host its Family and Parenting support group at 4 p.m. at Survival’s Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St., Warrensburg.
Tuesday, 18
Recovery Lighthouse will host the Early Intervention/Relapse Prevention Group from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. online. Call (660) 864-0901 for more information.
Survival House will host its Surviving Clean & Dry support group at 4 p.m. at Survival’s Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St., Warrensburg.
Recovery Lighthouse will host the Walking in Faith Group from 6 to 7 p.m. online. Call (660) 864-0901 for more information.
The GriefShare Grief Support Group will meet from 6:30 to 8 p.m. online. Contact (816) 309-5381 to get updates on meeting information.
Johnson County Democratic Central Committee will meet at 7 p.m. on the Johnson County Courthouse lawn. A celebration of the 100th anniversary of women’s sufferage will preceed the meeting from 6-7 p.m.
Wednesday, 19
Survival House will host its Domestic & Sexual Violence Survivor Support group at 4 p.m. at Survival’s Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St., Warrensburg.
Recovery Lighthouse will host the Recovery L.O.V.E. Group from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. online. Call (660) 864-0901 for more information.
WIC Satellite Clinic will be 8:45 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Holden Community Activity Center. For more information, call (660) 747- 2012.
Thursday, 20
Recovery Lighthouse will host the Early Intervention/Relapse Prevention Group from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 6 to 7:30 p.m. online. Call (660) 864-0901 for more information.
Survival House will host its LGBTQ+ Support group at 4 p.m. at Survival’s Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St., Warrensburg.
WIC Satellite Clinic will be 8:45 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Jubilation Center of United Methodist Church. For more information, call (660) 747- 2012.
