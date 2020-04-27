Tuesday, 28
Trails Regional Library will host Virtual Storytime with Miss Becky at 10 a.m. on its Facebook page.
Recovery Lighthouse will host the Early Intervention/Relapse Prevention Group from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. online. Call (660) 864-0901 for more information.
Recovering Hope meets at 5:30 p.m. on the last Tuesday of each month. It will meet online. Call (660) 864-0901 for more information.
Recovery Lighthouse will host the Walking in Faith Group from 6 to 7 p.m. online. Call (660) 864-0901 for more information.
The GriefShare Grief Support Group will meet from 6:30 to 8 p.m. online. Contact (816) 309-5381 to get updates on meeting information.
Wednesday, 29
CANCELED: MuleNation Graduation Celebration.
The 10th annual Show Me Justice Film Festival has announced the festival will be hosted online Wednesday through Friday.
Recovery Lighthouse will host the Recovery L.O.V.E Group from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. online. Call (660) 864-0901 for more information.
Thursday, 30
CANCELED: 2020 Purse Palooza.
Recovery Lighthouse will host the Early Intervention/Relapse Prevention Group from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 6 to 7:30 p.m. online. Call (660) 864-0901 for more information.
Friday, May 1
CANCELED: Johnson County United Way’s Tyson Truckload Sale.
Warrensburg Main Street’s Virtual First Friday Art Walk will take place at 5 p.m. online.
‘Burg Open Mic Night is from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Culp Building, 302B N. Main St.
Saturday, 2
The opening day of the Warrensburg Farmers’ Market is from 8 a.m. to noon in downtown Warrensburg.
Tuesday, 5
Trails Regional Library will host Virtual Storytime with Miss Becky at 10 a.m. on its Facebook page.
Recovery Lighthouse will host the Early Intervention/Relapse Prevention Group from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. online. Call (660) 864-0901 for more information.
Recovery Lighthouse will host the Walking in Faith Group from 6 to 7 p.m. online. Call (660) 864-0901 for more information.
The GriefShare Grief Support Group will meet from 6:30 to 8 p.m. online. Contact (816) 309-5381 to get updates on meeting information.
