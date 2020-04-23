Friday, April 24
POSTPONED: The Warrensburg Christian School’s fourth annual Gala is postponed.
‘Burg Open Mic Night is from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Culp Building, 302B N. Main St.
Saturday, 25
Johnson County CROP announced it will approach the annual CROP Walk in a different matter this year as it celebrates its 51st year. The 2020 CROP Walk will take place on a virtual platform.
The Holden FFA Plant Sale will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Holden High School.
The Earth Day Challenge discussion will take place at 1:30 p.m. To join the discussion, contact CEA member Angela Palmer through email ahead of time, at apalmer502@yahoo.com and she will provide you with the log-in instructions for the discussion.
Monday, 27
The City of Warrensburg’s 2020 Spring Cleanup will begin west of Maguire Street and run throughout the week.
Tuesday, 28
Trails Regional Library will host Virtual Storytime with Miss Becky at 10 a.m. on its Facebook page.
Recovery Lighthouse will host the Early Intervention/Relapse Prevention Group from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. online. Call (660) 864-0901 for more information.
Recovery Lighthouse will host the Walking in Faith Group from 6 to 7 p.m. online. Call (660) 864-0901 for more information.
The GriefShare Grief Support Group will meet from 6:30 to 8 p.m. online. Contact (816) 309-5381 to get updates on meeting information.
Wednesday, 29
The 10th annual Show Me Justice Film Festival has announced the festival will be hosted online Wednesday through Friday.
Recovery Lighthouse will host the Recovery L.O.V.E Group from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. online. Call (660) 864-0901 for more information.Thursday, 30
Recovery Lighthouse will host the Early Intervention/Relapse Prevention Group from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 6 to 7:30 p.m. online. Call (660) 864-0901 for more information.
Friday, May 1
