Friday, 17
‘Burg Open Mic Night is from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Culp Building, 302B N. Main St.
Saturday, 18
POSTPONED: Survival House’s first annual Sexual Assault Awareness Month 5K Walk and Run is postponed.
POSTPONED: The 2020 Prom Parade in downtown Warrensburg.
Monday, 20
The City of Warrensburg’s 2020 Spring Cleanup will begin east of Maguire Street and run throughout the week.
A Care Connection for Aging Services Medicare 101 workshop will take place during Facebook Live sessions at noon on Mondays, beginning today, while senior centers are closed to the public.
Care Connection for Aging Services will offer the Aging Mastery Program as a virtual online course for Johnson County participants during the pandemic quarantine. AMP, an education program aimed at aging well, will be presented from 6 to 7:30 p.m. via the Zoom platform for 10 weeks on Mondays, beginning today.
Tuesday, 21
Trails Regional Library will host Virtual Storytime with Miss Becky at 10 a.m. on its Facebook page.
Recovery Lighthouse will host the Early Intervention/Relapse Prevention Group from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. online. Call (660) 864-0901 for more information.
Recovering Hope meets at 5:30 p.m. on the last Tuesday of each month. It will meet online. Call (660) 864-0901 for more information.
Recovery Lighthouse will host the Walking in Faith Group from 6 to 7 p.m. online. Call (660) 864-0901 for more information.
The GriefShare Grief Support Group will meet from 6:30 to 8 p.m. online. Contact (816) 309-5381 to get updates on meeting information.
Wednesday, 22
Recovery Lighthouse will host the Recovery L.O.V.E Group from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. online. Call (660) 864-0901 for more information.
Thursday, 23
Recovery Lighthouse will host the Early Intervention/Relapse Prevention Group from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 6 to 7:30 p.m. online. Call (660) 864-0901 for more information.
Friday, 24
POSTPONED: The Warrensburg Christian School’s fourth annual Gala is postponed.
