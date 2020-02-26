WARRENSBURG — The Warrensburg Chamber of Commerce Governmental Relations Committee will hots a Candidate Forum at 5:30 p.m. March 30 at the American Legion Matthews-Crawford Post 131, 733 E. Young Ave.
Candidates for the Warrensburg City Council, Warrensburg School Board of Education and Johnson County Emergency Service Board Eastern and Western Districts that will be on the April 7 ballot have been invited.
The public is invited to attend the forum and the chamber asks individuals to submit potential questions to ask the candidates.
Questions must be submitted by end of day on Tuesday, March 10, to be considered.
The Chamber Governmental Relations Committee will review and make the final selection of the questions for possible use in the forum.
To submit questions, email to Suzanne Taylor at staylor@warrensburg.org.
