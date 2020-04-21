LEETON — The Leeton Fair Committee announced it has decided to cancel the 2020 fair originally scheduled for June 4 through 6 due to the ongoing pandemic.
In a letter to the Leeton community, the board states the decision was not made lightly, but feels that canceling the fair is in the best interest of the community.
“When considering the great possibility that some sort of social distancing will still be in place by June, keeping facilities sanitary and protecting the welfare of those attending, participating in events and/or performing is next to impossible,” the letter states.
The letter states plans are still in place for the 2021 Leeton Fair and the Cash Bash event scheduled for Sept. 26, 2020.
