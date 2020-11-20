The Holiday Parade Committee has announced the cancelation of the annual holiday parade which would have been on Friday, Dec. 4, in downtown Warrensburg.
Dewayne Jackson, primary coordinator, works with local organizations such as Warrensburg Chamber of Commerce, Warrensburg Main Street and the Warrensburg Convention and Visitors Bureau to host this free community event.
“The parade has grown every year and with more lights on the displays,” Jackson said. “This year, our committee could not conduct an alternative solution to ensure social distancing. We do not think holding this large event would be best for the health and safety of the community. While the parade is scheduled in December, the committee has concluded to cancel this event due to the large crowd that typically gathers. The draw of Santa Claus alone strikes concern to the health and safety of the community. The committee is already thinking of ideas to bring for the 2021 holiday parade. We hope to see the community gather next year at our annual event.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.