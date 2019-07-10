LAWRENCE, Kan. — More than 5,700 undergraduate students at the University of Kansas earned honor roll distinction for the spring 2019 semester.
Ellie Closen of Holden, School of the Arts and School of Journalism, and Malina Colburn of Warrensburg, School of Education, were named to the KU honor roll.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.