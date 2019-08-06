Maplewood-Richmond Heights Class of 1979 has planned its 40th Class Reunion Dinner and Happy Hour celebration for Sept. 6 and 7 in St. Louis.
For additional details, contact Reggie Smith, Chris Baker or Monique Williams at mrhclass79@gmail.com or send a message on Facebook.
