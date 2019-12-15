The Harvest Fellowship Church and the Awaken Church will host a free Christmas Dinner and Outreach from noon to 2 p.m. Christmas day, Wednesday, Dec. 25, at 11 S.W. 265 Road.
To help, call 747-8164 or (660) 441-0778.
