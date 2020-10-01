WARRENSBURG — First Baptist Church of Warrensburg is offering online grief support group sessions. An upcoming session, “Surviving the Holidays Webinar” will take place at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6. A webinar on dealing with the loss of a spouse will be Oct. 13.
For details on upcoming support sessions or to register, call (816) 309-5381.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.