WARRENSBURG ─ The 47th annual Christmas Store, a community church-based effort aimed at feeding Johnson County’s less fortunate during the holidays, seeks donations of money.
The store needs $20,000 in order to serve over 500 families this year and to build reserve funds.
There will be an opportunity for donations to this effort by driving by the First Presbyterian Church from 9 am. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, and handing a check or cash to a volunteer.
First Presbyterian Church is located at 206 N. College St., Warrensburg.
There will be four volunteers stationed 15 feet apart on the sidewalk in front of the church who will take donations as attendees travel southbound on College Street.
The church asks that food, checks or cash be ready on the passenger side of the vehicle.
Check donations also may be mailed to Shiloh Baptist Church, 212 N. Main St., Warrensburg, made out to The Christmas Store 2020 or emailed to communitymannaharvest.com.
In 2019, approximately 400 families were served.
