In memory of Elly Holloway, the annual Fine Arts competition took place Friday, Aug. 30, and Thursday, Aug. 31, during the Chilhowee Fall Fair, under the direction of chairpersons Leah Daugherty and Laurie Daugherty.
Artists and photographers were limited to three entries per person.
In each category a Best of Show, two Merit Awards and two Honorable Mention Awards were offered with the following results:
Professional Art
- Best of Show: Holli Burge, Warrensburg - “Beta Fish”
- Merit Award: David Street, Warrensurg - “Catching Minnows"; and Tina Norman, Warrensburg - “Ducks in a row”
- Honorable Mention: Tina Norman - “Beachside”; and Holli Burge “His eye is on the Sparrow”
Amateur Art
- Best of Show: Ron Stewart, Warrensburg - “Patty”
- Merit Awards: Peggy Brown, Warrensburg - “Lone Hunter”; and Carolyn Jeffers, Kingsville - “Gourds”
- Honorable Mention: Carolyn Jeffers - “Dark Trees” and “Flowers in the Dunes”
Professional Photography
- Best of Show: Alva Odle, Warrensburg - “Polinator”
- Merit: Sande Cromer, Knob Noster - "The Little Gentleman”; and Leah Daugherty, Holden- "Build Thee an Ark”
- Honorable Mention: Leah Daugherty - “Swimming Hole”; and Nathan George, Blairstown - "Feeding in the Frost”
Amateur Photography
- Best of Show: Bettie Rusher, Warrensburg - "Yesteryear Memories”
- Merit: Bethany Moon, Chilhowee - "One Day”; and Jaime Moon, Chilhowee - "Chore Time”
- Honorable Mention: Bettie Rusher, Warrensburg: "Albino Trifecta” and "Raking in the Sunset”
Youth Photography
- Best of Show: Ryan Robison, Polo - "Garfield”
- Merit: Ryan Robison, Polo - "Bacon”; and Felicia Hendon, Chilhowee - “Butterfly Wishes”
- Honorable Mention: Ryan Robison - "Reeses”; and Felcia Hendon - "Sunkissed”
Youth Art
- Best of Show: Lily Van Wijk, Collierville, Tennessee - “Self Portrait”
- Merit: Ruby Norman, Warrensburg - “Untitled” and “Intoxication of a Friend”
- Honarable Mention: Kaitlyn Ash, Chilhowee - “Self Portrait”; and Lucas Coulter, Chilhowee - “Self Portrait”
