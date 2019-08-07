The Chilhowee Fair Queen Committee seeks entries for the 2019 contest.
WEE QUEEN
This division is for girls ages 4, 5 and 6.
Contestants must wear a party dress, long or short.
The fee is $20 and contestants must be sponsored by a business, organization or individual.
Judging is set for 10 a.m. Aug. 24.
For entry information, call Marceia Warlen at (660) 678-4191.
JUNIOR MISS
This division is for girls in sixth, seventh and eighth grades.
Contestants are to wear a party dress of any length.
The fee is $25 and contestants must be sponsored by a business, organization or individual.
Judging is set for 11:30 a.m. Aug. 24.
For entry information, call Lois Morrison at (660) 678-2263.
FAIR QUEEN
This contest is for girls heading into ninth, 10th, 11th or 12th grades for the 2019-2020 school year and are unmarried.
Contestants are to wear a formal gown of any length.
The fee is $25 and contestants must be sponsored by a business, organization or individual.
Judging is set for 1 p.m. Aug. 24.
For entry information, call Lois Morrison at (660) 678-2263.
All contestants must be registered before Aug. 24.
The Queen will be crowned at 7 p.m. Aug. 30.
The Chilhowee Fair is Aug. 30 and 31.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.