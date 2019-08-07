The 2018 Chilhowee Fair Queen and her court are: Fair Queen, Abbie Dameron, 16, daughter of Eric and Peggy Dameron, Chilhowee; first attendant, Brook Stegner, 17, daughter of John and Barbara Stegner, Centerview, and Nathan and Kara Hill, Chilhowee; second attendant, Felicia Hendon, 15, daughter of Debbie Hendon and Russell Austin, Chilhowee; third attendant and Miss Congeniality, Makayla Skidmore, 18, daughter of Darren and Becky Skidmore, Holden. The 2019 contest judging is set for Aug. 24, 2019.