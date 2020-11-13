Child Safe of Central Missouri’s 11th annual dessert auction will be hosted Nov. 24 this year, two days before Thanksgiving. This year the fundraiser will be at a new location for added space for social distancing at the Foundry 324, at 324 W. Second St., in downtown Sedalia.
Child Safe is also having a free will donation chili dinner during the event.
