FAYETTE — Central Methodist University Provost Rita Gulstad has announced the students included on the spring 2020 dean's list.
Local honorees include Lindsey E. Gantz of Knob Noster and Griffin P. Keller of Holden.
More than 780 students met the requirements for placement, including a grade point average of 3.50 or higher for the semester.
