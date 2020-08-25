CEA to host meeting at Knob Noster State Park

After canceling or restricting meetings due to COVID-19, the September meeting of the Johnson County Citizens for Environmental Action will be in an outdoor facility, allowing it to be open to the entire CEA member base as well as members of the general public.
The meeting will be 5:30 p.m. Sept. 1 at Clearfork Shelter in Knob Noster State Park, off of DD Highway.
Members will discuss the Oct. 24 Turkeyfoot Prairie Tour event, the Clean the Burg project, logistics for CEA’s winter meetings, and far range planning for CEA’s Earth Day at the Farm.
