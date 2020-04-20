WARRENSBURG — Instead of the Johnson County Citizens for Environmental Action's usual Earth Day at the Farm celebration, canceled due to the coronavirus, CEA has developed a Zoom conference discussion of Earth Day Daily Challenge recommendations and which steps from the challenge participants plan to take to make the community and world a more sustainable place.
The Earth Day Challenge discussion will take place at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, April 25.
"In the face of a challenge that forces us to stay apart, we are bringing out the challenges designed to bring the world together," a CEA press release states.
To join the discussion, contact CEA member Angela Palmer through email ahead of time, at apalmer502@yahoo.com and she will provide you with the log-in instructions for the discussion.
