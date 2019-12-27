WARRENSBURG — The regular monthly meeting of Johnson County Citizens for Environmental Action is at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, in the David Curtis Room at Warrensburg Community Center, 445 E. Gay St.
Members will discuss plans for the upcoming CEA Earth Day at the Farm event, the suggestion to share creative works that convey an environmental theme on the organizations Facebook page, the possibility of changing a 2020 CEA meeting date in order to accommodate a visit to the Hi Lonesome Chapter of the Missouri Master Naturalist organization and other matters that may be brought before the board.
CEA member Jane VanSant will speak during the informative program directly following the business meeting about the recent Resilience in Action meeting in Kansas City.
Climate Action KC and the Mid-America Regional Council sponsored the event.
One of the main developments at the meeting was the release of the Climate Action Playbook.
“The Playbook” identifies short-term opportunities for success at reducing greenhouse emissions at a municipal level and focuses exclusively on actions that have already demonstrated success in the Midwest.
