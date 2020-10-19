CEA seeks volunteers for annual Turkeyfoot Prairie burn

WARRENSBURG — Mirroring the indigenous practice of burning prairie to refresh the balance of annuals, perennials and grasses, Johnson County Citizens for Environmental Action has arranged for a burning of a portion of Turkeyfoot Prairie in mid-November.
The group is looking for volunteers to help manage the burn according to the instructions from the certified burn administrator leading the project.
The planned burn will take on roughly a third of the seven-acre tallgrass section of the property.
The project is scheduled for 10 a.m. Nov. 14, weather permitting. Alternate dates for the burn include Nov. 15 and 17.
Ideal weather conditions are necessary for a burn to take place.
Warrensburg’s Turkeyfoot Prairie is located within Warrensburg’s West Park on SW 101 Road, just across the road from the Old Drum and Friends Animal Shelter.
The property is owned and managed by the Warrensburg Park and Recreation Department with the assistance of CEA volunteers.
For more information or to volunteer, contact Vernon Elsberry, at 660-747-5394.
