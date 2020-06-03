WARRENSBURG — Citizens for Environmental Action has created a Family Challenge Project Board, designed to encourage exploration and discussion into such things as alternative lawn care, accessible state parks, bird watching, outdoor hiking and biking, plant identification and camping-out close to home.
"We hope this project helps to give purpose and direction to families this summer, when other family activities are restrained and families are staying close to home," CEA president Mark Pearce said.
Send photos and captioning information through a personal message to Citizens for Environmental Action’s Facebook page, facebook.com/CEAburg.
