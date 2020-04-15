WARRENSBURG — Due to the necessary efforts to encourage social distancing to blunt the impact of COVID-19, Johnson County Citizens for Environmental Action has canceled two public gatherings in late April and early May.
CEA’s Earth Day at the Farm, originally scheduled for April 25 at the University of Central Missouri farm on Mitchell Street, is canceled.
The regular monthly CEA meeting, originally scheduled for May 5 at the Warrensburg Community Center, is canceled.
For more information about CEA activities and the organization, visit the CEA Facebook page at facebook.com/CEAburg.
