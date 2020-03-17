CEA cancels Earth Day at the Farm, April meeting

WARRENSBURG — Due to efforts to encourage social distancing to blunt the impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), Johnson County Citizens for Environmental Action has canceled two public gatherings.
The regular monthly CEA meeting, originally scheduled for April 7 at the Warrensburg Community Center, is canceled.
CEA’s Earth Day at the Farm, originally scheduled for April 25 at the University of Central Missouri Farm on Mitchell Street, is also canceled.
Citizens for Environmental Action has put on an annual Earth Day event every year since 2005.
CEA volunteers will still perform garden maintenance at 9 a.m. Wednesday mornings at Warrensburg’s Turkeyfoot Prairie specimen garden at West Park, weather permitting. Participants will maintain social distance and each participant is required to bring and use only their own tools.
