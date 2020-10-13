CEA, Buckeye Acres partner to provide fresh produce to Survival House, Food Center

WARRENSBURG — Following the cancellation of its annual Earth Day event, Citizens for Environmental Action decided to utilize its unused funds to partner with Buckeye Acres and provide fresh produce donations to Survival House and Johnson County Food Center.
CEA Vice President Angela Palmer said during a Zoom meeting for CEA members following the outbreak of COVID-19, a number of CEA members decided they wanted to help members of the community who are most vulnerable as they are often those who are affected the most in situations such as the COVID-19 pandemic.
Following the meeting, individual CEA members paid for in-season produce from Buckeye Acres with their own personal funds to donate to local establishments in need of the food.
Palmer said the individual members pooled together about $375 for the first donation.
Palmer said after the organization's members saw the impact made with the initial donation, CEA decided to make donations to Survival House and the Food Center as an organization using the organization's funds.
Palmer said during a typical year, CEA spends a large chunk of its funding on an Earth Day event, but the group canceled it this year due to COVID-19.
"With that money, we wanted to do something to help the community," Palmer said.
CEA and Buckeye Acres have made six trips to Survival House and the Food Center to donate food so far, with each donation containing a different variety of produce, depending on what is available and ripe at the time.
Some of the produce donated so far has included sweet corn, tomatoes, Swiss char, blackberries, green beans and spaghetti squash.
Palmer said the organizations have three more donations planned but may decide to continue the contributions after the three deliveries are made.
Palmer said while the donations were initially to assist during the COVID-19 pandemic, she finds it a great way to provide fresh produce to organizations that may have it in limited supply and support a local business.
Buckeye Acres owner Heather Counts expressed interest in continuing the donations as well.
"We've enjoyed being able to partner with (CEA)," Counts said. "We've always been able to bring some stuff, but this has allowed us to bring more items to the Food Center and Survival to allow them to also enjoy the in-season things that are hard to come by sometimes. Everyone should be able to enjoy good, delicious food and we enjoy helping make that happen."
