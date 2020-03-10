WARRENSBURG — The Care Connection Warrensburg Senior Center will host a workshop called “Caring for You, Caring for Me,” based on curriculum from the Rosalyn Carter Institute for Caregiving, beginning in late March.
The center will have identical curriculum during two four-week courses – one at 10 a.m. on Mondays beginning March 23 and another at 5:30 p.m. on Thursdays beginning March 26 at the senior center, 445 E. Gay St.
The two sessions, free and open to the public, are meant to accommodate people who are working full-time and those who find it most convenient to have a daytime session.
The small-group sessions are meant to cover caregiving essentials such as:
• what it means to be a caregiver
• taking care of yourself
• building cooperative relationships
• preventing and solving problems
• accessing and developing resources
Melissa Gower, Care Connection Johnson County Services director, said she believes the class will fulfill a local need she has observed frequently.
“I feel like a lot of our spouses need that support deeply to understand and help them get through the caregiving process,” Gower said. “There are so many people who have a chronic disease, and they have to have someone to take care of them. That person many times is the spouse. We have a lot of people that are just giving and giving and giving, and then the caregiver wears out. We need to be paying attention and helping them out as best as we can.”
The classes are aimed at those who are family and volunteer caregivers – people who are providing assistance or support to people with long term illnesses or disabilities.
The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that 40.4 million unpaid caregivers serve adults ages 65 and older nationally. Of those, nine-in-ten are providing care for an aging relative.
With 10,000 people turning 65 every day, agencies such as Care Connection are trying to make caregiving information and resources available.
The goals for the “Caring for You, Caring for Me” program are to help people gain information, learn coping methods for stress, learn about the resources available here, discover ways of working together to reduce some of the frustrations and barriers they face in their caregiving roles, share common concerns and realize they are not alone.
For more information or to pre-register for the “Caring for You, Caring for Me” courses, call (660) 747-3107 or visit the events tab at goaging.org.
