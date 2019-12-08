Care Connection for Aging Services will offer a free workshop series to help older adults get a healthier start in 2020.
The “Living a Healthy Life” workshops begin at 6:30 p.m. beginning Dec. 18 at the Warrensburg Senior Center, 445 E. Gay St. The course consists of six weekly sessions of two and a half hours each on Wednesday evenings. Pre-registration is required by calling 1-800-748-7826.
The workshops are offered in the evening so that they are available to older adults who work during the day. The course is offered at no cost to people 60 and older and their caregivers.
The workshop uses proven practices based on an ongoing series of studies conducted at Stanford University School of Medicine.
The course provides a path for older adults to enjoy life with conditions such as high blood pressure, heart disease and diabetes.
Topics include:
- Nutrition.
- Decision making.
- Appropriate exercise for maintaining and improving strength, flexibility and endurance.
- Techniques to deal with frustration, fatigue, pain and isolation.
- Appropriate use of medications.
- Communicating effectively with family, friends, and health professionals.
- Evaluation of new treatments.
Materials – including a textbook, a journal and a cookbook – will be provided.
Participants make weekly action plans, share experiences and help each other solve problems they encounter in creating and carrying out their self-management program.
