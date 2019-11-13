Care Connection for Aging Services will offer a free course titled “Living a Healthy Life” beginning Monday, Nov. 18, in Knob Noster.
The course consists of six weekly sessions of two and a half hours each at 1:30 p.m. on Mondays at the Trails Regional Library Knob Noster branch, 202 N. Adams Ave.
Pre-registration is required by calling 1-800-748-7826.
The workshop uses proven practices based on an ongoing series of studies conducted at Stanford University School of Medicine.
The course provides a path for older adults to enjoy life with conditions such as high blood pressure, heart disease and diabetes.
Topics include:
- Nutrition.
- Decision making.
- Appropriate exercise for maintaining and improving strength, flexibility and endurance.
- Techniques to deal with frustration, fatigue, pain and isolation.
- Appropriate use of medications.
- Communicating effectively with family, friends and health professionals.
- Evaluation of new treatments.
Sharon and Walter Johnson, of Warsaw, attended a class earlier this year in Clinton.
“For the two of us, it was more reinforcement we were doing the right thing,” Sharon said. "There were a lot of good resources.”
Materials, including a book, a journal and a cookbook, will be provided.
Participants make weekly action plans, share experiences and help each other solve problems they encounter in creating and carrying out their self-management program.
“Doing the weekly plans made us stop and think about what you are doing right and what you need to improve on,” Sharon said.
Walter Johnson said the course “made you be honest with yourself. You had to make yourself stick to the plan. It’s easy to set up a plan, for your own health, and your own future health, but it’s harder to stick to it and be honest with yourself.”
Shery Fogle, Care Connection lifestyles specialist, said she wanted to offer the class in Knob Noster for the convenience of active duty and veterans of the military.
The course is offered free of charge to anyone who is 60 and older or is a caregiver.
“I really think this class is suited for nearly everyone – those who may have high blood pressure or another condition and those who live with someone with a chronic condition,” Fogle said. “When you think of it like that, most anyone could benefit from the class.”
