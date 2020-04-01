Care Connection for Aging Services announced its senior centers and central office will remain closed to the public as they continue to provide home-delivered meals, pick-up meal service and telephone reassurance to homebound, older adults.
These closures will remain in effect indefinitely in accordance with the president’s Coronavirus Guidelines for America.
Federal authorities on Tuesday, March 31, issued a new advisory asking people to stay home unless they must go out for essential business; to practice social distancing; and to not congregate in groups of 10 or more until at least April 30.
Several of Care Connection’s 13 counties are under stay-at-home orders from their local governments.
There are two centers in Johnson County, Holden Senior Center, 204. W. Second St., Holden, (816) 732-5757; and Warrensburg Senior Center, 445 E. Gay, Warrensburg, (660) 747-2624.
“Each center will follow the federal guidelines. In case the state, county or city government imposes more strict guidelines that last longer than the federal recommendations, centers will follow the directions of the local authorities,” Care Connection Executive Director Diana Hoemann said. “We will reopen as soon as we get notification that it’s safe to do so. All centers are adjusting their meal delivery routes to decrease direct contact with clients. Most Care Managers are working remotely and using the telephone to stay in contact with clients. Our health and wellness support staff members are looking for ways to give information to older adults – either via Facebook, goaging.org or by sending it to be hand-delivered with meals.”
The agency has reduced its central office staff to three but still is fielding phone calls and getting messages to remote staff as soon as possible.
The central office number is 1-800-748-7826.
Because only employees and delivery volunteers are allowed in centers, older adults must call ahead to pick up meals.
The service is available to people 60 and older.
Center staff will work on a case-by-case basis to meet the needs of clients.
The agency has canceled or suspended exercise classes, services such as tax preparation and in-person care management, in-person educational programs, in-center volunteer activities and fundraisers.
To arrange a meal pickup or delivery or to arrange telephone reassurance for yourself or a loved one, call the local senior center during regular hours or the central office 1-800-748-7826.
The agency also states it is making regular updates on its website, goaging.org, the Care Connection for Aging Services Facebook Page and its emailed newsletter.
To subscribe to the newsletter, email kfair@goaging.org.
“Our priority continues to be the safety of our staff, volunteers, and clients as we provide services to the most vulnerable older adults,” Hoemann said.
Care Connection continues to share information from trusted partners such as the Missouri SMP, the state Department of Health and Senior Services and the federal Centers for Disease Control.
The Facebook page and goaging.org also will contain links to Internet sites that might provide entertainment, education and socialization online.
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has set up a hotline (877-435-8411) for possible coronavirus reporting.
